Breaking: Former IGP Solomon Arase is Dead

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, is dead.

The immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) reportedly died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

Arase, who was the 18th Inspector General of Police, previously served as the head of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, the Force’s top intelligence unit, before his appointment as IGP.

Born on 21 June 1956 in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Arase joined the Nigeria Police Force on 1 December 1981 and retired on 21 June 2016, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

A Political Science graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, he also earned a Law degree from the University of Benin and a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos.

In January 2023, the late President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chairman of the Police Service Commission. He held that position until June 2024, when he was removed by President Bola Tinubu.

Arase was widely respected for his reform-driven leadership and dedication to the welfare of police personnel.

As IGP, he spearheaded key reforms, including the establishment of the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit to tackle police misconduct, and the Safer Highway Patrols initiative, which enhanced security for road users nationwide.

Following his retirement, Arase remained active in security reform, especially in the areas of election security and police neutrality.

He was also passionate about education, youth empowerment, and social development. Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he promoted academic excellence by awarding scholarships to high-achieving Nigerian students—particularly children of fallen police officers and youths from underserved communities.

In 2025, SEAF awarded scholarships to 29 students across disciplines such as Medicine, Dentistry, Engineering, Criminology, Political Science, and Business Administration. The Foundation described the initiative as a reflection of Arase’s lifelong values—integrity, service, and excellence.

The scholarship programme was designed not only to provide financial aid but to nurture future leaders and contribute to the creation of a more just and equitable society.

Confirming the passing of the former IGP, Solomon Arase, the family, in a statement signed by his son, Solomon Arase Jnr., on Sunday, said: “The Arase family of Benin City, Edo State, hereby announces the passing of Solomon Ehigiator Arase, PhD, CFR, NPM, FDC, former Inspector General of Police.

“He passed away at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, 31 August 2025, at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness. He was aged 69.

“After a distinguished career as Inspector General of Police, Dr Arase also served as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). He was a member of the Body of Benchers.

“The family seeks the understanding and prayers of friends, associates, and well-wishers during this difficult time, as they make the necessary arrangements for his obsequies, which will be announced in due course.”