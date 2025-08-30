When Dignitaries Converged on Abeokuta in Honour of Yemi Kolapo at Daughter’s Wedding…

The historic city of Abeokuta virtually came to a standstill on Saturday, August 23, 2025, as the crème de la crème of the Nigerian society gathered for the Nikkah ceremony of Faizah Omoteniola Kolapo, daughter of the Publisher of The Point Newspaper and Iya Sunnah of Egbaland, Dr. Yemi Kolapo; and AbdulHakeem Jimoh, son of Brig. Gen Olanrewaju Jimoh (retd).

The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Marquee in Abeokuta was beautifully decorated into a vibrant celebration hub, with notable figures from various walks of life in attendance.

Many of the dignitaries, who came from far and near to celebrate with the Kolapo and Jimoh families, said even if the destination of the wedding had been farther than Abeokuta, they would sacrifice for the two families, especially considering the philanthropic and kind nature of Yemi Kolapo and how the groom’s father, Gen. Jimoh had also touched lives.

Kolapo is the President, Media Transformation and Empowerment Foundation, the Iya Sunnah of Egbaland and Ameerah General of Ogun State.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, made it to the event, despite the last-minute change in his travel plans, owing to the burial of the Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, a day before the Nikkah ceremony.

Like many others, he was determined to honour the bride’s mother despite many activities that could make gracing the occasion inconvenient.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his wife, Chief Mrs. Bola Obasanjo; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Governor of Ogun State and Doyen of Journalism, Aremo Olusegun Osoba: Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola; Obasanjo’s ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe; former Military Administrator of Sokoto State and Baba Adinni of Egbaland, Capt. Raji Rashidi (retd), and the immediate past High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Amb. Sarafa Isola, were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ododo, who lost his father two days before the event, was ably represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning of the state, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, along with a formidable team of special advisers and commissioners.

Other dignitaries who graced the event were the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede; former Presidential aspirant and Chairman, Ovation Group, Chief Dele Momodu; Senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shuaib Salisu; Founding National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Chief Ralphs Nwosu; Aare Musulumi of Ogun State, Senator Lekan Mustapha; Okanlomo of Ibadaland, Senator Adesoji Akanbi; former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Salmot Badru; two term Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraj Adekunbi; former Governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu; Convener of The Alternative, Hon. Segun Showunmi; and Pro-Chancellor, The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Prof. Anthony Kila.

Former Managing Director, Infrastructure Bank of Nigeria, Chief Adekunle Oyinloye, was also present.

The media profession was impressively represented at the highest level.

Those who attended included the immediate past and present Managing Directors of Punch Newspapers, Mr. Ademola Osinubi and Mr Joseph Adeyeye; former Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye; and Secretary-General of the International Press Institute, Chief Raheem Adedoyin.

Three past presidents of the Nigerian Guild of Editors joined the current President of the NGE, Mr. Eze Anaba to grace the glamorous event.

They are Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who is also a former Commissioner of Information in Osun State; Mr. Mustapha Isah, the immediate past NGE President and former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Other dignitaries included former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Reuben Abati and his wife; Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Tunde Rahman; Special Adviser to the Governor of Ogun State, Hon. Kayode Akinmade; former President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists and President, Congress of African Journalists, Chief Chris Isiguzo; former President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and Publisher, Eagle Online, Mr. Dotun Oladipo; Deputy National President of the NUJ, Mrs. Bimbo Oyetunde; Vice President of the NGE, Dr. Kabir Garba; Tribune Editor and ace columnist, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, among others.

All South-West chairmen and Secretaries of the NUJ were present, including some of their counterparts from across Nigeria.

Still from the media sector, those present were the Group Head, Corporate Communications, United Bank for Africa Plc, Nasir Ramon; Group Head, Corporate Communications, Access Bank Plc, Kunle Aderinokun; Group Head, Business Development, BUA Industries Limited, Tajudeen Ahmed.

Other notable personalities in attendance included the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State and Chairperson of the Forum of Secretaries to the Governments of APC states, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade; Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones and his wife; Chairman, Forum of Special Advisers to Governor Ododo, Omoluwabi Bode Adeyemi; Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State on Youth and Students, Hon. Nihi Oladele; former Managing Director, Kogi Enterprise Development Agency, Hajiya Rekiya Onaivo; and media influencer, Queen Zara Onyinye.

There was a unique, powerful line-up of clerics at the Nikkah ceremony.

Those present at the prayer/Nikkah session were the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Sheikh Saadallah Bamgbola; Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Sheikh Miftahudeen Gbadegesin; Chief Imam of Remoland, Sheikh AbdulQuadr Junaid; Chief Imam of Owu Kingdom, Sheikh Sulaimon Kehinde; Chief Imam of Gbagura, Sheikh (Prof) Kamaldeen Balogun.

Visiting scholars and clerics included the Imam Gambary of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman AbdulAzeez; Al Khalifah Abdullateef Sugaba (Khalifah Salaty); Al Khalifah Muhammad Olohungbo; and Sheikh Sulaiman Farouk Onikijipa, Al-Miskeenubilahi, Grand Mufti of Ilorin.

Prof. Balogun delivered the wedding lecture, which focused on the responsibilities of spouses.

He emphasized the importance of loyalty and patience in marriage, advising the bride to show total commitment to her husband, while charging the groom to provide shelter, exercise patience, and never resort to violence.

The Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, in his goodwill message, urged the couple to build their home on love and compassion.

“In everything you do in marriage, ask yourself, is this something you will do to someone you truly love? Is it compassionate? We pray to Allah to bless your union,” he said.

The groom’s father, Brigadier General Moshood Jimoh (retd), expressed his joy and gratitude to God for making the event possible, saying, “I thank God for making this event possible and for bringing these two wonderful souls together.”

The bride’s mother, Dr. (Mrs) Yemi Kolapo, expressed mixed emotions of pride, saying, “I feel super proud that I raised a lovely daughter. My message to them is to live in peace, shut out intruders, love each other and grow together.”

Former Governor Amosun described the union as blissful, saying, “We pray Almighty Allah will bless this marriage. Today’s celebration will be repeated by their own children in the future. I congratulate both families, especially the bride’s mother, who must be overjoyed.”

The chairman of the wedding reception, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, delivered a thought-provoking address, likening marriage to a journey from “the ocean of fantasy to the ocean of reality.”

He advised the couple to build their relationship on mutual respect and love, saying, “Men appreciate respect more than love, while women thrive on love and emotions. A wife must not be a dog, pig, or snake, she must remain loyal, neat, and committed to her husband. On the other hand, the husband must never assault his wife and must always take her into confidence.”

The ceremony was further enlivened by a captivating performance from Fuji maestro Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate), who thrilled the guests with evergreen tunes.

The event was attended by serving and retired senior military officers, including Maj Gen RO Yusuff (rtd); Maj Gen JB Olawumi (rtd); Maj Gen Oyefesobi (rtd); Maj Gen JJ Ogunlade (rtd); Maj Gen Ajetunmobi; AVM AR Salami; AVM Demola Durotoye (rtd); and Maj Gen AJ Fagge (rtd).

Others were Maj Gen LA Adegboye (rtd); Maj Gen MT Durowaiye (rtd); Maj Gen Faruk Mijinyawa (GOC 81Div Lagos); R Adm Imam; R Adm Olanrewaju; Brig Gen GU Nwamba (Brigade Commander 35 Arty Brigade Alamala); Maj Gen BO Sawyerr; and Brig Gen AM Adetayo (rtd), among others.

Nollywood stars, including Chief Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, Bimbo Akintola, Fathia Balogun, Toyin Abraham and her husband; Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje); and Doyin Kukoyi, among others, also added glamour to the colourful event.