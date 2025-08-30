US Revokes Visas of Palestinian Officials Ahead of UN General Assembly

The U.S. is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in a statement that the move was in accordance with the U.S. law and President Donald Trump’s “administration’s reaffirmed commitment to not reward terrorism”

“The Trump Administration has been clear: it is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments,” the statement said.

The U.S. also accused Palestinian officials “for undermining the prospects for peace”.

Before the PLO and PA can be considered partners for peace, they must consistently repudiate terrorism, the statement read.

This, it said, includes “the Oct. 7 massacre and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by U.S. law and as promised by the PLO”.

“The PA must also end its attempts to bypass negotiations through international lawfare campaigns,” the U.S. said.

The U.S. said this includes “appeals to the ICC and ICJ, and efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state”.

Both steps materially contributed to Hamas’s refusal to release its hostages, and to the breakdown of the Gaza ceasefire talks, the U.S. claimed.

“The PA Mission to the UN will receive waivers per the UN Headquarters Agreement.”

The statement stressed: “The United States remains open to re-engagement that is consistent with our laws”.

The U.S. demanded “the PA/PLO meet their obligations and demonstrably take concrete steps to return to a constructive path of compromise and peaceful coexistence with the State of Israel”.

However, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said the UN was aware and would engage with the U.S. authorities on the issue.

“We’ve learned of this, just like you, through the press statements. We’re obviously going to follow up,” Dujarric said.

“We’ll discuss these matters with the State Department in line with the UN Headquarters Agreement between the UN and the U.S.” (NAN)