Sokoto Hit by Another Boat Accident, Several Feared Dead

Another boat mishap in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Thursday evening has claimed several lives, plunging surrounding communities into mourning.

The State has recorded its third boat mishap in just one month, sparking renewed concerns about safety on its waterways.

Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Aminu Liman Bodinga, who confirmed the development said, “Officials have been dispatched to the accident scene for search and rescue operations.”

He added that SEMA was working with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to rescue survivors and recover victims.

According to reports, the overloaded boat capsized mid-river, throwing all passengers into the water. The actual number of casualties remains uncertain, but locals fear many lives have been lost.

NIPOST Introduces $80 Mandatory Duty on Shipments to U.S.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced that all international postal shipments from Nigeria to the United States will now attract a compulsory prepaid customs duty of $80 (about ₦122,400).

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, NIPOST’s Director of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Musa, explained that the directive followed a U.S. Executive Order which suspended duty-free exemptions on global postal items.

According to him, beginning from yesterday, all non-document items—including parcels and packages—sent to the U.S. would be subject to the flat charge of $80 or its Naira equivalent. Although the fee is a U.S. customs duty, Musa noted that NIPOST is mandated to collect it at the point of acceptance in Nigeria.

He clarified that the policy was not unique to Nigeria, stressing that postal operators around the world are affected. Musa also cautioned that the new directive could lead to longer processing and delivery times as international cargo carriers adopt stricter procedures.

“This new charge and its potential delays represent a major shift in both the cost and speed of sending parcels to the United States,” he added.