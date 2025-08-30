Shettima Represents Tinubu at Ex-VP Sambo Son’s Wedding Fatiha in Kano

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday represented President Bola Tinubu at the wedding fatiha of the son of former Vice President Namadi Sambo.

On arrival, the Vice President, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, was received by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who represented Governor Abba Yusuf; former Vice President Sambo, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central), and other top government officials.

The wedding ceremony between the groom, Abdullah Sambo, and the bride, who is the daughter of Prof Abdullahi Umar, took place at the Al-Furqan Mosque, Kano.

The wedding was solemnised by the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Sheikh Bashir Umar, after the payment of N500,000 as bride price.

Shettima stood in for the father of the bride, while the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, stood in for the father of the groom.

The Vice President, while conveying President Tinubu’s goodwill to the couple, prayed to Almighty Allah to grant them a blessed and blissful marital life.

Dignitaries who attended the wedding in Kano included Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; his Regional Development counterpart, Engr Abubakar Momoh; former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Iliya Damagun, among others.

As soon as he returned from Kano, Shettima also graced the wedding Fatiha of Khalifa Ishaq Baffa Jibrin and Maryam Amani Yahaya at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Imam of the National Mosque, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Adam, and other Imams presided over the Solemnization after the payment of N500,000 as dowry.

Shettima gave out the bride, Maryam, to the Family of Baffa Jibrin.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal and Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur, were among hundreds of people who attended the wedding fatiha in Abuja