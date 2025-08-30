Shettima: FG Ready To Unlock Nigeria’s Geo-Heritage Sites Potential Through Collaboration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has affirmed the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu towards unlocking the socio-economic potentials of Nigeria’s geo-heritage sites.

To achieve this, he stressed that the federal government’s “doors are open for collaboration” with relevant stakeholders, particularly the subnational governments.

Shettima disclosed this in Abuja when he played host to a delegation from UNESCO International Geoscience and Geoparks Programme (IGGP) Nigeria National Committee (NNC) led by its chairman, Dr. Aminu Abdullahi Isyaku, at the State House.

He noted that “it is better late than never” to explore the economic and developmental benefits of geo-heritage sites for the betterment of the nation.

Stating that the Tinubu administration is repositioning the nation, the Vice President said, “We have changed the narrative in all spheres of our national life whether social, economic, cultural, sports, agriculture, education, international diplomacy.”

The Vice President commended the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency and the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, for their respective roles in preserving Nigeria’s geo-heritage sites.

“I want to acknowledge the UNESCO IGGP’s alignment with our Renewed Hope Agenda and also recognise your committee’s objective in promoting sustainable geo-science development themes under climate change, hydro-geology, geo-hazards, geo-dynamics and geo-heritage,” he explained.

Shettima encouraged the team to expand its geoscience coverage across Nigeria’s geo-political zones, assuring the delegation of sustained support for the committee’s activities.

According to him, “There are a lot of economic and development benefits of geo-heritage – jobs, sustainable tourism and of course, peace in host communities and international research funding.

“This country is a blessed country, hence, all hands must be on deck to make it work. I urge you to come on board, let us work as a team to reposition this country.”

Earlier, Dr. Ishiaku sought the support of the federal government in actualising the committee’s task of developing a comprehensive inventory of Nigeria’s geo-heritage sites; mapping of all heritage sites, and the completion of all ongoing geo-science projects across the country.

He said the establishment of a national committee for Nigeria, 50 years after the establishment of the global body, has firmly placed the country within the International Geoscience Programme (IGCP) framework.

The IGGP Chairman assured that the committee is aligning itself with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in ensuring climate resilience, among other goals, promising to raise public awareness on the benefits of geosciences.