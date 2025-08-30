PDP Urges Kwara Gov to Review Workers’ Minimum Wage from N70,000 to N150,000

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday urged the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to take a lead from Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, by reviewing the payment of minimum wage of workers in the state from N70,000 to N150,000.

The party stated that, “The N70,000 minimum wage set by the Kwara government since October 2024, which is the lowest in the neighbouring states, has long outlived its relevance with the current economic realities in the country. “

A statement issued in Ilorin by the PDP signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olusegun Olusola Adewara, stated that “the development became imperative in view of the current hardship being experienced by the people of the country including the workers in the state public service.”

The party stated that, “Kwara State governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq should also show a sign of good example of a leader by reviewing the payment of N70,000 minimum wage being paid to workers in the state public service to N150,000”.

The PDP further noted, “The massive federal allocations combined with the state’s unprecedented IGR, ought to be reflected in the take-home pay of our civil servants.”

The PDP maintained that “it is unacceptable that the NYSC corps member now earns more monthly pay than a Grade Level 8 Kwara State civil servant.

“Our party is of the firm belief that the governor is deliberately shying away from his responsibilities to the workers by failing to invest in their welfare, which is critical to ensuring productivity, improving the local economy and reducing spate of insecurity.”

The PDP stated that, “A government that is investing N30 billion in mere hotel renovations, planning to buy N1.4 billion worth of cars for House of Assembly members, and acquire N80 million worth of vehicles for each local government chairmen should not find it difficult to give hardworking workers what is due to them.

“We strongly believe that the governor is deliberately shying away from his responsibility to invest in the welfare of workers—a critical factor in boosting productivity, stimulating the local economy and arresting the spate of insecurity.

“With the size of federal allocations coming to Kwara and the strength of its IGR, the state can conveniently afford a minimum wage of at least N150,000 for its workforce.”

The party therefore called on the state government to rise up to this new gesture so as to advance the socioeconomic well being of workers in the state.