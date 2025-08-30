Otu Hails Tinubu for Establishing South South Development Commission

‎* Congratulates Abang, Odey on inauguration

‎

‎

‎Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for what he described as the “historic and justice-driven” establishment of the South South Development Commission (SSDC), adding that it is a long-awaited dawn for the oil-rich region.

‎

‎Speaking on Friday, Governor Otu said the birth of the commission was a “testament to President Tinubu’s uncommon vision, his equity-driven leadership, and his deep commitment to the equitable blossoming of Nigeria’s diverse regions.”

He added that for too long, the South-south, despite its natural endowments, had yearned for a robust institutional framework to translate its wealth into prosperity for its people.

‎

‎“Truly, this commission emerges as a long-awaited dawn for a land abundantly blessed, yet sorely yearning for a framework to translate its riches into enduring prosperity,” Otu said.

‎

‎The governor also congratulated the newly inaugurated board of the commission, whose members were sworn in on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh.

He particularly celebrated the appointments of two Cross River indigenes, Mr. Soni Abang and Hon. Larry Odey, whom he described as “distinguished sons of the soil” entrusted with a sacred responsibility to shape the destiny of the region.

‎

‎“For you, my brothers, Soni Abang and Larry Odey, your inauguration today is not merely a political appointment, it is a sacred trust, a call to etch your names in golden letters upon the annals of our region’s renaissance,” Otu said.

‎

‎While acknowledging their experience and commitment, Otu urged the duo and their colleagues to ensure the commission emerges as a beacon of inclusivity, progress, and shared prosperity.

He charged them to work tirelessly to guarantee that the South-south receives what rightfully belongs to it.

‎

‎“Your experience, expertise and unyielding passion must now converge to ensure that the commission radiates as a beacon of progress, inclusivity and shared opportunity for every community in the South-south. I cannot be any prouder of you. Make us proud,” he declared.

‎

‎The governor described the South-south as a region “whose resources flow as rivers, yet whose promise has too often been deferred”.

He therefore challenged the leadership of the SSDC to wield its mandate with “uncommon fidelity”, building bold legacies that would uplift the youth, empower communities, and weave the six South-south states into a single fabric of hope and advancement.

‎

‎“Let the commission under your stewardship stand as both a sanctuary of progress and a monument of justice for generations yet unborn,” Otu said, assuring them of Cross River State’s full support for the success of the commission.

‎

‎Governor Otu concluded by reaffirming his administration’s determination to work closely with the SSDC to ensure that the region’s vast natural wealth is finally harnessed to transform lives, end cycles of deprivation, and place the South-south on an irreversible path of inclusive prosperity.