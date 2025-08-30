Mudi: Maintaining a Spot in the Needle and Thread Profession

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

As part of activities marking its enduring streak in the fashion industry, Mudi Africa, is celebrating the milestone with a multi-media campaign across platforms.

In a post shared by the celebrity clothier, “Campaigns are presently running in Lagos, Accra and Abidjan,” being some of the African cities he operates.

The Delta State-born designer has stayed true to his passion, maintaining a spot in the top rungs of the ladder. Arguably, one of the most iconic fashion brands, MUDI, short for Mudiaga, is not just a brand; it is a testament to the dreams and hard work of its founder, Mudiaga Clement Enajemo, and has kept to a tradition he long cherishes.

For this year, the fashion Czar says “Actually, there is no celebration. This is just a symbolism of thirty-two years. I was to celebrate 30 years, two years ago, but it happened that it fell to the time I was constructing my new edifice in Lekki Phase 1. That took a lot of money from me and I could not celebrate. So, I made up my mind that I’ll wait for 35,” he revealed in a recent chat.

The Lekki flagship store boasts a captivating architectural design, drawing inspiration from African heritage and seamlessly blending various design elements that showcase Nigeria’s rich craftsmanship. The official opening was an exclusive and intimate affair, attended by specially invited guests. He would later host his long-time friends in the media to celebrate and unwind.

The new outlet is emblematic of his passion, poised outlook and creative dexterity. With UDIAG Lifestyle by Mudi, boldly inscribed on the edifice on Omorinre Johnson Street off Lekki Phase 1, bears his artistic wealth. His first purpose-built fashion house, located on Mudi Lane, in Anthony Village Lagos, still enthralls passersby.

Mudi recently expanded his love for art and style by launching UDIAG lifestyle, an aesthetics brand that caters to offices, homes, and environment. What he offers with UDIAG is to make spaces appealing and comfortable. According to Mudi, UDIAG Lifestyle is more of exterior design and planning of buildings. Let’s go down a bit memory lane with the Mudi brand.

His journey started in a modest building that many would consider a near slum. Armed with one sewing machine and two packs of complimentary cards, as the story goes, Mudi, in 1993, took his place at No. 3 Adebakin Street, Ikosi Ketu, Lagos where he kicked off a career in fashion business. With limited resources, an abundance of passion and creativity, he dared to dream big.

Loaded with zeal, Mudi commenced practical training for nine months under an established tailor. He had named his budding brand “Mudi Clothing.” Like the biblical grain of mustard seed, his beginning was very small and rough, while funding was low or almost nil.

In 1997, help came from Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD who helped Mudi get his first shop on Oyedele Ogunniyi Street, Anthony, Lagos. Settled somewhat, Mudi scaled up his creativity, put structures in place, and rebranded to Mudi Africa, a strategy that set the tone for one of Africa’s biggest fashion brands.

Mudi shied away from fashion shows and the glamour of the profession, choosing rather to focus on putting structures in place for an enduring brand. In 2009, the journey to make his brand global began when Mudi Africa birthed its first international outlet in Ghana. This was closely followed by a Kenya outlet, a South Africa outlet, a Senegal outlet, and an Ivory Coast outlet in July 2019.

Over the years, his mastery and interpretation of fabrics have enabled him to churn out edgy pieces with interesting accents, which have attracted heads of government, captains of industry, celebrities, politicians, music and movie stars, etc. He describes himself as a minimalist, his style a hybrid of vintage and modernity. Mudi is not one given to talking; rather, his work speaks for him.

Since he became a household name, Mudi has assumed a judicious work habit. What does he consider the necessary building blocks for building an enduring brand? Hear Mudi. “First of all, as a designer, your philosophy must help you to grow. I say it with so much confidence. Class is noiseless and it has worked for me.

“There are people who call themselves designers but are not; they are just business men and women who assemble tailors somewhere. By the grace of God and with all humility, I am a designer; so, I allow my work to speak for me… I like it that way. Don’t attach your face too much to your brand. The professional thing is to let your brand be above you while you are quietly doing your work.

“To build an enduring brand you must have these three things; you must have the talent and passion. There are people with talent but no passion. They become playful with the work. You must have the drive which takes you to another level. Then you must have the discipline which is the key. There are times when people see me come to work around 7:00 am and they wonder how come at this stage.

“I am still resuming so early. It has become a part of me. That is discipline. There are designers who resume work at 10am or 11am. They delegate from home. We cannot be at the same level. What you put in is what you get. It is as simple as that.”