Journalists Bag APWEN Media Excellence Award

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, has honoured Mrs Grace Alegba, Senior Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and three other journalists, Mr Victor Gbonegun of The Guardian, Ms Ebunoluwa Sessou of Vanguard, and Ms Chinyere Ifeanyi of Champion Newspapers, with its 2025 Media Excellence Support Award.

The award was presented on Wednesday by APWEN Lagos Chairperson, Dr Atinuke Owolabi, during the association’s Annual General Meeting, awards, and election ceremony in Lagos.

Owolabi said that Alegba and the others were recognised for their consistent and impactful reportage that amplified APWEN’s programmes and highlighted the achievements of women engineers.

Owolabi said the recognitions underscored the critical role of the media in driving visibility for engineering excellence and inspiring the next generation of professionals.

The Outstanding Advisory Support Award went to Mr Festus Alawode, founder of Engineering Today Network, and Mrs Olufunmilayo Kadri, Managing Director of the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN).

Mrs Kemi Ogunsanya, the 1st Bashorun of Epé land, received the Humanitarian Philanthropy Award, while Dangote Group was named Corporate Empowerment Partner for opening career opportunities to young engineers.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) was honoured with the Diversity and Inclusion Championship Award for fostering female mentorship and leadership in the sector.

The Corporate Education Support Award was presented to MOMAS Group for scholarships and financial assistance that have fuelled the dreams of aspiring female engineers.

APWEN also conferred its Lifetime Mentorship Impact Award on Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru, Pro-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, in recognition of his decades of mentorship and contributions to building engineering legacies.