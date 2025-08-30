Jonathan Has Not Ruled Himself Out of 2027 Contest, Says Cousin

·Bala Mohammed: PDP considering former president, Obi for 2027 presidential ticket

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports suggesting that he has abandoned plans to contest the 2027 presidential election, describing the publication as false and misleading.

Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola Robert, who debunked the report in a statement on his verified Facebook page, however, declined to confirm if the former president has decided to contest in 2027.

The denial followed a report that Jonathan had opted not to pursue a second-term ambition so as not to disrupt Southern unity ahead of the polls.

Although the former president has not formally declared his candidacy, strong indications point to ongoing nationwide consultations with political stakeholders as part of moves to actualise a potential comeback bid.

Azibaola, who faulted the news report, wrote: “The story is completely false. Former President Jonathan never said he would not contest in 2027. The so-called aide quoted in the publication does not exist.”

The clarification comes amid growing speculation over Jonathan’s political future.

While he has not officially announced his intention to run, his cousin stressed that he has equally not ruled himself out.

“The former president has made it clear that he would not yield to calls not to run, since those making such admonitions had selfish motives,” Azibaola said, without disclosing when Jonathan might formally declare his ambition.

Jonathan, who served as president between 2010 and 2015, remains a formidable figure in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering Jonathan or Peter Obi, ex-governor of Anambra, to possibly lead the party to the polls in 2027.

His comment comes in the wake of the PDP’s decision to zone the 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

On Wednesday, Abba Moro, Senator representing Benue South, said some individuals have been engaging with Jonathan and Obi over a potential return to the PDP.

He also hinted that Obi could clinch the party’s presidential ticket in 2027 if he decides to return.

Speaking during his appearance on national television, Mohammed said Jonathan remains “one of the most celebrated politicians today despite previous political blackmail against him” before the 2019 election.

Mohammed, who is Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said Obi, who contested on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, would be given a chance if he returns.

“But certainly, President Jonathan is one of the candidates we are thinking of, if he joins us and opens his mind to run,” he said.

“And even other people like Governor Obi, because if he decides to come to a better platform where there are no encumbrances, he will be given the opportunity too,” Bala said.

Asked whether the PDP governors were engaging Obi ahead of the 2027 election, he replied: “Have you not seen him with me? He’s my brother, my friend.”

“And of course, he’s one of the most celebrated politicians too. You see him within the coalition or no coalition. Definitely, we are not sleeping, only that we don’t make noise,” Mohammed added.

He noted that other Southern politicians, including Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, are also free to contest the ticket.

“There are so many politicians. I even had a session with Governor Amaechi. I have not been sleeping,” the Bauchi governor said.

“I have to make sure I create a closing-of-rank for people to come and help.”

When asked about the possibility of Rotimi Amaechi returning to the PDP, the Bauchi governor replied: “Well, he’s free if he wants to come back.”

Mohammed also said the PDP lost the 2023 election because it failed to zone the presidential ticket to the South.

The governor suggested that the party needs a Christian from the South to emerge as a presidential candidate, with a Muslim from the north as running mate