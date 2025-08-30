Is Bayo Ojulari, NNPCL Helmsman, Infallible?

By Jonathan Eze

Bayo Ojulari is not infallible. And that’s not a flaw—it’s simply a fact of being human.

No matter how seasoned, intelligent, or visionary a leader may be, perfection remains elusive.

But in a country like Nigeria, where public trust in leadership is often strained, what truly matters is not whether a man is flawless, but whether he has the courage to lead with purpose, act with integrity, and strive for progress even in the face of impossible odds.

Ojulari, a renowned technocrat and industry heavyweight, stepped into his role as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in April 2025 with the weight of a country’s expectations on his shoulders.

His appointment was not without reason—he had already carved out a stellar reputation from his time at Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, where he served as Managing Director from 2015 to 2021, and later played a pivotal role in the $2.4 billion SPDC divestment as the Managing Director of Renaissance Africa Energy.

From the moment he assumed leadership at NNPCL, it was clear Ojulari wasn’t going to waste time. His first 100 days in office tell a story of bold initiatives, aggressive restructuring, and an unwavering commitment to restoring the company’s credibility.

He focused on stabilizing upstream operations and, crucially, ensuring 100 percent availability of pipelines, a move that has had a direct impact on production security.

Cash calls were paid on time, bolstering the confidence of international partners and signaling a new era of financial responsibility within the state oil firm.

In a country where refineries have long become symbols of dysfunction, Ojulari dared to break the silence. He initiated a thorough technical and commercial review of Nigeria’s dormant refineries, openly stating that all options—including divestment—were on the table.

Under his watch, the long-delayed River Niger crossing on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline was finally completed, marking a significant milestone in national gas infrastructure.

But perhaps what has most resonated with many observers is his commitment to transparency.

Ojulari reintroduced monthly financial and operational reports, which had been discontinued since 2021. This bold move coincided with nearly ₦7 trillion being remitted to the Federation Account in just five months—a staggering figure in the context of previous opacity.

In June alone, the NNPCL recorded a profit after tax of ₦905 billion, a landmark achievement that underscored the company’s potential when properly managed.

He didn’t stop at balance sheets and boardrooms.

Under his leadership, NNPCL donated 35 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses as part of a broader push toward clean and affordable transportation. Internally, he began reshaping the corporate culture—focusing on performance, accountability, and improved employee welfare, sending a clear signal that reforms were not only strategic but also human-centered.

Yet, like every change-maker, Ojulari has not walked this path unopposed. Some disgruntled elements, perhaps unsettled by the closing of corrupt loopholes or the shift toward transparency, have mounted efforts to smear his name.

Allegations have been thrown around, some spurious, some politically motivated, and many lacking substantiation.

Calls for his prosecution, whispers of financial impropriety, and coordinated media attacks have sought to tarnish his early achievements. But as the noise grows, so too does the support from stakeholders who recognize what is at stake.

Oil-producing host communities, civil society organizations, and key industry players have risen to defend him, urging President Tinubu and the Nigerian public to resist distractions engineered by those desperate to protect their vested interests.

They see in Ojulari a rare chance to reposition the NNPCL as a credible, competitive national oil company—one that can stand alongside its global peers.

Still, Nigerians must understand that leaders like Ojulari cannot succeed in isolation. The transformation of the NNPCL is not a one-man mission—it is a collective national responsibility.

Civil society must watch closely but also support constructively. Citizens must demand accountability but also reject baseless character assassination. The media must probe rigorously but also celebrate real progress.

When the dust of today’s controversies settles and the full arc of his tenure is written, Bayo Ojulari will not be remembered for being infallible—he will be remembered, if he continues on this path, as the man who stood firm when it mattered most.

A man who, despite the flaws and challenges inherent in leadership, dared to move the needle in an industry long stuck in neutral. His legacy may ultimately lie not just in what he fixed, but in what he dared to imagine—and pursued relentlessly.

Perfection may be an illusion, but transformation is not. And in Bayo Ojulari, Nigeria may well have found a leader capable of delivering exactly that.

*Eze, a former News Editor in THISDAY newspapers and former Chief Operating Officer at Leadership Newspapers Group wrote from Abuja.