Ahead of Golden Jubilee, Maltina Unveils New PET Bottles

As it approaches its 50th anniversary next year, Maltina has kicked off celebrations with the unveiling of new 25cl and 50cl PET bottle variants. The launch, part of its Back-to-School campaign themed “Nourishment Fit for You,” took place on Thursday, August 28, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel.

The new PET bottles, according to the brand, reflect its commitment to accessibility and consumer choice. The 25cl bottle, designed with children in mind, fits neatly into lunchboxes, while the 50cl offers 20 per cent more volume than the standard 33cl, giving families more of the malt drink without compromising quality.

For Maltina, the move is as much about celebrating heritage as it is about looking ahead. Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sarah Agha, noted that “for over 49 years, Maltina has been more than just a drink. It has been about sharing happiness, building moments, and fueling togetherness across generations.”

She added that as the brand enters its Golden Jubilee year, the focus goes beyond history. “Because happiness alone is not enough — it must also be nourished. That is the spirit behind our renewed focus: Nourishment Fit for You.”

That vision was echoed by Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries, who explained that the new bottle sizes were created to serve specific needs. “The 25cl provides children with the nourishment they need to excel in school, while the 50cl offers families and young people more of the Maltina they love.”

Beyond product innovation, Maltina is tying its anniversary campaign to education. The brand announced plans to nourish one million students across Nigeria this school season, ensuring they begin the term energised and motivated. “Nourishment is not a moment but a journey, and every child deserves the energy to learn and succeed,” Olumide-Awe said.

The link between nourishment and learning was further emphasised by Esomnofu Chidiebube, the 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year. He praised the brand’s long-standing commitment to education, describing the Back-to-School campaign as timely. “The truth is, effective learning cannot happen without proper nourishment. With this Back-to-School campaign, Maltina is showing that they understand the real foundation of our future: healthy children who are ready to learn, and teachers who are empowered to guide them.”

Through its Back-to-School nourishment tour, Maltina aims to reinforce that message nationwide — reaching over one million students, engaging families in shared moments, and celebrating teachers as nation-builders.