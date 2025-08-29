Zenith Bank League: Plateau Rocks Claim First Win in Savannah Conference

Plateau Rocks proved too hot for Ham Warriors from Kaduna on Day Three of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League in Jos.

The Jos girls dismantled Ham Warriors 69-54 to put their dream of a final eight ticket back on track.

In the game, played at the indoor sports hall of the National Sports Commission Rayfield, Plateau Rocks took control by leading in all quarters, winning the first quarter 16-12, the second quarter 25-11, and the third 17-15.

The final quarter saw an intense battle, with Rocks narrowly taking it 11-10.

In other matches that took place today, Air Warriors lost to Titans 48-49, while Royal Aces beat Nigeria Customs 64-62.

Six teams are participating in phase two of the Savannah Conference: Air Warriors, Plateau Rocks, Ham Warriors, Royal Aces, and Nigeria Customs. Meanwhile, the race to win the final tickets billed for Lagos intensified in the Atlantic Conference on Thursday with interesting results recorded.

Defending Champions, Mountain of Fire Ministries Women Basketball Team defeated First Deep Waters 65-29 in a largely one sided encounter in Ilorin.

It was the first match of the day and the MFM women were simply too much for their opponents such that the defending champions had to relax at some point to save their energy for future challenges in Phase 2.

With this result, MFM is confirmed to play in the final scheduled for Lagos next month after winning all their games in Phase One and Two respectively so far.

The second game between First Bank and Dolphins was very tight as the spectators were given a full dose of a keen basketball encounter.

In the end, First Bank Basketball team defeated Dolphins 43-42. It was a game that could have gone either side but the bankers eventually won.

The sponsors, Zenith Bank and the organisers, NBBF, have agreed that the final of the 2025 edition takes place between September 14 and 18 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.