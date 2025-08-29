Shareholders Applaud NASD’s Return to Profitability,First Cash Dividend

Kayode Tokede

Shareholders of NASD Plc have commended the company’s board and management for their outstanding performance, which reversed years of losses and led to the first-ever payment of a cash dividend of 20 kobo per share and bonus issue of one new ordinary share for every five shares held as of July 29, 2025.

Despite a challenging operating environment in 2024, NASD recorded a remarkable turnaround from its 2023 performance. This strong showing has positioned the company not only to pay a dividend for the first time, but also to issue a bonus for the second time since its inception.

During the financial year, Fee and Commission Income rose sharply by 264.28% year-on-year to N1.07 billion, up from N295.36 million in 2023. Interest Income also grew by 43.76%, reaching N61.43 million, compared to N42.73 million in 2023.

During the company’s recent Annual General Meeting(AGM), shareholders expressed widespread appreciation for the achievements of the outgoing Chairman, Kayode Falowo, and the leadership team. In a display of camaraderie, shareholders sang a family song in his honour and praised his exemplary stewardship.

“We urge NASD to sustain this performance by investing heavily in cybersecurity, adopting artificial intelligence (AI), expanding business development efforts, and attracting more listings to deepen market liquidity.” said Eke Emmanuel, General Secretary of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN).

In his his farewell remarks Falowo expressed gratitude to the board, management, and stakeholders for their support. He voiced confidence in the incoming Chairman, OlayimikahBolo and the new Board, highlighting their capacity to sustain and even improve on current achievements.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Eguarekhide Longe, emphasised the company’s potential for further growth. “Our turnaround clearly demonstrates our capacity for sustainable growth. We are actively engaging listed companies to make their shares available for trading while prospecting new issuers to increase market liquidity,” Longe concluded