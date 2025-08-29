  • Friday, 29th August, 2025

Residents Send SOS to Lagos Govt Over Safety Concerns as Construction of Building Threatens Life, Property

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Occupiers of buildings around a construction site on 28 Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, have sent a “save our soul” message to the Lagos State Government over the threat posed to their lives and property by the new building.

The multi-floor construction allegedly has not adopted safety standards at the site, thereby causing damage to cars and other properties parked in offices in adjoining compounds around the building.

Residents said the developers of the new property, allegedly owned by a top traditional ruler in the South West, failed to provide adequate safety measures such as barricades, safety nets and protective structures, which are required when building next to other properties. This has led to boulders and planks falling off the building into other compounds, causing damage to walls, windows, ceilings and cars.

More importantly, there are genuine fears that falling planks and pebbles could harm innocent people in the other premises.

The residents appealed to the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) which supervises the construction of new buildings in the state, and the Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, to take action on the lack of safety measures at the site to avoid loss of lives and property.

