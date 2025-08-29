Ojulari Pledges Renewed Transparency in NNPC, Says Oil Company Under Attack

•NEITI tasks national oil firm on public disclosures

•PENGASSAN says crude oil theft has significantly reduced

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Bayo Ojulari, yesterday pledged to run the national oil company transparently, stressing in a separate event that the NNPC was under attack from persons who do not wish the country well.

Speaking in Abuja when the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Ogbonnaya Orji, visited him in his office, Ojulari, who was reacting to a request by the NEITI chief executive for more public disclosure, noted that under him, the release of operational documents which had hitherto been halted, had been resumed.

Specifically, he noted that the release of the NNPC monthly report hasnow resumed, and was improving every month to ensure that internal processes work more to ensure that information provided is more accurate.

“So I will assure you that you’ll see heightened proactiveness from us to ensure that we take clear note of the areas and the additional resources and we will domicile in these areas,” the GCEO added.

Ojulari promised that under him, the NNPC will work for Nigeria and sought the support of NEITI in the national oil company’s drive for more openness in its operations.

“Whatever we do is in the best interest of Nigeria. That’s our aspiration. So it’s quite impressive to see how Nigeria has supported NNPC in building that credibility…We’ll be looking for your guidance as we deepen that commitment,” he added.

While mentioning a number of gas projects that are currently ongoing, Ojulari committed to driving the needed transformation at the NNPC in partnership with all the other operators to raise the country’s oil and gas production profile.

“As we go through these changes, I would like to end by saying that we know that major transformations cannot be achieved without resistance. We are aware of that. We are determined to pursue this transformation. We are determined to work with all the key stakeholders to manage the resistance.

“But we are not deterred because for us, based on our experiences, based on the trust that the president has put on us as professionals, we know how to do this. We can see the light and the path to achieving it,” he said.

Earlier, Orji tasked the NNPC on the publication of its audited financial statements (consolidated and subsidiary level); monthly financial and operations reports; monthly crude oil and gas production and sales data; annual statistical bulletins with comprehensive sector data and FAAC statements of oil and gas revenues to the Federation

“These disclosures earned NNPC global recognition as a bold reform leader and strengthened investor confidence. However, while production data and audited accounts are still disclosed, several other critical publications have become irregular, delayed, or discontinued, creating gaps in time-series data and reducing accessibility.

“On behalf of the global EITI and NEITI, we respectfully urge NNPC Limited to restore and sustain all discontinued disclosures on its platforms. This will not only reinforce Nigeria’s leadership in transparency but also secure a stronger outcome in the upcoming EITI Validation,” he added.

Orji stated there was the need for the NNPC’s active participation in: independent industry audits; contract transparency and beneficial ownership disclosures; timely publication of financial and operational reports; participation in multi-stakeholder meetings and diligent implementation of remedial issues.

“These are not bureaucratic exercises; they are governance safeguards designed to deepen accountability, attract sustainable investment, and consolidate Nigeria’s credibility in global energy markets. We recommend that you establish a dedicated EITI/NEITI Desk within NNPC Ltd, headed by a senior officer with direct access to your office, to drive these engagements effectively,” Orji requested.

Ojulari, in a separate meeting with officials of the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), alleged that the company was under attack from people who don’t mean well for Nigeria and who are against the ongoing ‘transformation’ efforts in the Company.

He said because change always comes with a price, the NNPC management will not succumb to such attacks, explaining that instead, it will work for the larger interest of Nigerians.

“We are under attack. We will not budge to short-term pressure, as it will not be in the best interest of Nigerians. You cannot drive change without a price, and the transformation is tough,” Ojulari explained.

The GCEO emphasised that patience will be required from the Nigerian people at large to get to the other side of change, which will benefit Nigeria and her citizens. He reiterated his commitment to stay focused in driving the mandate given to the team by President Bola Tinubu.

While thanking the leadership of the union for its support, Ojulari assured them to stay calm and build resilience to stay focused during ‘these trials’.

“I am overwhelmed with the support from the union executives present here. The enemies of this company and Nigerians will not win,” he added.

He said since coming on board about five months ago, his management team prioritised reviving the nation’s refineries in order to put them back into more sustainable and profitable venture by considering the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) model.

“Mr. President doesn’t pressure me to do the wrong thing. That is why we are looking at the baseline to ensure whatever we are doing, the refineries work sustainably going forward. We don’t want to pretend and just do some quick fix because there is pressure on us,” Ojulari added.

Also speaking, the President of PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, said the oil workers union came to thank the NNPC management for its partnership during the recently held 2025 PENGASSAN Energy & Labour Summit (PEALS) in Abuja.

The Union also acknowledged the “remarkable milestones” recorded so far under the GCEO’s watch.

“Our pipelines are now working. Also, crude oil theft has significantly reduced, leading to increased production. As PENGASSAN, we assure you that we are solidly behind you. We will work with you and collaborate with your team to ensure the stability of the system for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.