Manufacturers of Military Hardware Call on African Leaders to Prioritise Locally Made Defence Armaments

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Manufacturers of military hardware have called on leaders in Africa to prioritise locally made defence armaments in order to boost the continent’s economy, generate employment, support local currencies, and tackle escalating security threats.

The manufacturers, operating under the banner of the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN), noted that prioritising indigenous products would strengthen Africa’s capacity to defend itself and reduce unnecessary reliance on external suppliers.

The Secretary General of the association, Engr. Kola Balogun, made this call while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the recently concluded African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit in Abuja.

Responding to a question on political influence in defence procurement—which often sidelines local manufacturers—Engr. Balogun said: “That issue was addressed directly at the summit and formed part of the communiqué. The defence chiefs agreed that Africa must domesticate its capabilities and develop its own defence industries.”

He added: “With such consensus, African leaders will increasingly listen to their defence industries and prioritise locally made products over political or foreign influence. This harmonisation will strengthen Africa’s capacity to defend itself and reduce unnecessary reliance on external suppliers.”

On what the association is doing to ensure that Nigeria’s defence firms remain competitive globally, the Secretary General stated that the summit exposed DIAN to new opportunities.

According to him: “We are now working to strengthen collaboration among our members, ensure the standardisation of our products to meet African requirements, and keep our prices competitive for exports.”

Noting that the summit also attracted new companies that are now joining the association, Engr. Balogun stated that the new membership would strengthen their network and enhance their ability to produce a wider range of defence equipment.

“Furthermore, DIAN will engage relevant agencies to ensure compliance with global best practices, while also helping Nigeria develop its own defence standards. Every nation has its unique requirements, and Nigeria is now in a position to define and enforce hers,” he said.

On the issue of unhealthy rivalries among firms that may hamper the anticipated growth of the industry, the Secretary General explained: “We are working to prevent duplication of efforts. Our strategy is to encourage every company to focus on its area of strength. This way, each producer can operate optimally and efficiently, with healthy profit margins, without unnecessary rivalry.

“By complementing each other’s strengths, rather than competing destructively, we can build a robust and sustainable defence industry for Nigeria and Africa.”