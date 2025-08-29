  • Saturday, 30th August, 2025

Lotanna: We Launched Advancly MfB to Enhance Financial Access

Business | 1 day ago

The co-founder/CEO of Advancly, a fintech company renowned for deploying capital to high-growth businesses, Julian Lotanna, has said that Advancly Microfinance Bank was launched to liberalise financial access in Nigeria.

Lotanna emphasised, in a statement that the bank was created with a clear focus: to redefine how Nigerians build credit by embedding the credit-worthiness journey directly within the banking experience.

He said, “Advancly MfB offers a digital-first, wealth-focused banking experience designed for individuals, entrepreneurs, and impact-driven investors. We’re not asking you to switch banks; we’re asking you to invest in progress – your progress, your community’s progress – and our shared future.”

Under the flagship campaign, #ProgressForEveryone, Advancly aims to unlock financial access for everyday entrepreneurs, retail investors and underserved individuals across Nigeria and emerging markets.

“Advancly MfB is set to unlock financial opportunities for communities across Nigeria and beyond. From institutional investors to everyday earners, financial progress should be accessible to all,” he added.

