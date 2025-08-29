  • Friday, 29th August, 2025

Large Turnout  of Athletes Overwhelm LOC as NYG Opening Ceremony Holds

Members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 9th National Youth Games holding in Asaba, Delta State, are scrambling for more space to accommodate what an official described as ‘unexpected’ large turn out of athletes and officials for the event.

 For the first time in the history of the Games since 2013, over 7,000 athletes  and officials are in Asaba for the 9th edition, which will be officially declared open today by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

  A member of the LOC, Festus Ohwojero said yesterday that they never envisage such large turn out of athletes.

  “As we speak, we are making frantic arrangements to see how can cater for the over 7,000 athletes. For the first time since the NYG began in 2013, we have never recorded this high number of athletes and officials. In the past, some states, particularly those in the north do come with low number of athletes. But right now, all the states have stormed Asaba with unprecedented numbers of athletes. But we won’t turn them back. This is Delta State and we will see what we can do to make everyone happy,” Ohwojero stated.

  The 9th edition is the third time Delta State is hosting the Games.

  Asked if Team Delta has the capacity to defend the title, going by threats from some  other States, Ohwojero said; “It is a National Youth Games and every state has the right to aspire for the title. I know that Team Delta is fully ready to defend their title, but if any other state is better prepared, we will accept the result. As I said, Delta State is ready to defend the title.

  On what to expect in today’sopening ceremony, Ohwojero stated that some top music stars and traditional dancers will entertain the athletes and spectators.

  Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade and some other top officials from Abuja arrived Asaba yesterday evening in preparation for the opening ceremony today

