Kwara to Begin Cargo Services at Tunde Idiagbon Airport 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State government recently announced that it hasconcluded plans to begin cargo services at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking in Ilorin at the event organised by the FederalAirports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr.Afees Alabi, stated that the initiative was aimed at positioning the state as a hub for agricultural and commercial exports.

He stressed that the development would also strengthen its role in national and international trade.

Alabi added that the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s gesture remained open new export channels, improving market access, and boosting incomes for producers and businesses.

He noted that the cargo services will facilitate the efficient movement of goods from farms, factories, and workshops to domestic and global markets, supporting value addition, processing, and packaging across sectors.

He commissioner highlighted that the initiative will reduce post-production losses, preserve product quality, and expand opportunities for trade in agricultural, industrial, and processed goods.

Earlier, the Manager of the Airport, Mr. Suraju Aderibigbe, explained that the old terminal building would be upgraded into a modern cargo facility with advanced technology to safely handle a wide range of products.

According to him, the upgrade is expected to boost trade, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth across multiple sectors in the state.

The event brought together stakeholders from the Nigerian Army, Police Force, Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, University of Ilorin, and other organisations, all demonstrating support for the transformative initiative