How Dr. Loretta Adams-Aliu is Redefining Style, Purpose with La Belle Laurelle

For six years, La Belle Laurelle (LBL) has evolved into one of Nigeria’s most distinctive fashion houses, celebrated for its authenticity, elegance and the deliberate use of indigenous names for its collections, including the recently released R&R Collection. While each piece is thoughtfully curated for the modern woman, the brand’s soul remains deeply rooted in people and purpose, a philosophy that was evident in the recent Inspire Women Project that stepped beyond the showroom to celebrate hardworking women often overlooked in society. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that under the leadership of Dr. Loretta Adams-Aliu, the chief executive officer and creative director, the label continues to uplift, inspire and affirm women, reminding them in every collection and every gesture that they matter

When Dr. Loretta Adams-Aliu debuted the first collection of LBL Couture brand on December 15, 2019, it was geared towards satisfying the needs of the upwardly mobile modern woman with a touch of afrocentricity that exudes confidence.

As the Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director, Dr. Adams-Aliu, has in six years shaped the brand into more than a fashion house even more so when it rebranded to just La Belle Laurelle (LBL).

Dr. Adams-Aliu brings to the label her academic excellence as a medical doctor; entrepreneurial drive and a creative flair to each collection that is deliberately curated to showcase not only craftsmanship but also reflecting her belief that “every piece must tell a story.”

Over the last six years, her drive has pushed LBL into the spotlight while her leadership has also empowered young content creators, designers and artisans, ensuring that the brand contributes to Nigeria’s creative economy.

Love for Indigenous Names

At LBL, while fashion is more than fabric and design by weaving culture into couture, giving each collection a sense of place and identity, the unique signature of the brand is its deliberate use of indigenous names, a choice that sets the brand apart in an industry often swayed by Western influence.

This choice is not just stylistic but symbolic. By choosing indigenous names like Labake, Adesuwa, Hadiza and Chinagorom, amongst many others, LBL grounds its work in heritage, celebrating the richness of native cultures while presenting them on the global stage.

Iconic Collections for the Modern Woman

Having carved a niche in the world of women’s fashion by creating elegant ready-to-wear pieces for what it proudly calls the “Go-Getter Woman”, each collection carries the brand’s signature blend of elegance and purpose, making it a label that has become synonymous with quality and creativity.

The brand’s clientele is as diverse as it is influential, ranging from wives of top government officials to captains of industry and accomplished professionals, all making up a sisterhood of women who embody ambition and style.

With values that speak to quality, accountability, communication and integrity, LBL ensures that behind every piece is a story that speaks to the modern woman.

From the Sarah and Oduwa pencil pants to the Nosa Ankara shorts, each piece carries a distinct identity. The Amafe jumpsuits stand out alongside staples like the Letticia and Tobi pencil skirts. Dresses such as the Mabel Patchwork, Sholly Bee, Layefa, Shola Flare, Nikola, Toyosi and Emerald add a touch of timeless elegance to the collections.

Two-piece sets are equally celebrated, with designs like the Didi Lounge, Karen Lounge, Anisha, Labake, Eva Luxe set, Tobi, Tessy Luxe set, Adesuwa Luxe set and Onyi Luxe set. For shirts and tops, names such as the Halima, Miranda, Bunmi Wrap and Ronke complete the offering.

Also, from the Amanda turban to the Halima, Aisha, Tonia, Orekelewa and Hadiza turbans, La Belle Laurelle’s bespoke headgears embody the beauty and pride of African womanhood as crowns, not made of gold but fabrics.

The Newly Launched R&R Collection

Just last week, the brand unveiled a new collection called the R& R Collection. From the Folake Jacket Set of either the two piece or three piece sets which she pegged at N75000 and N100,000 respectively, to the Shola Flare Dress (Reloaded) of N52,500; Mojisola Adire Shirt Dress of N40,000; Shola Dress of N52,500; Chinagorom Linen two piece of N40,000; Ebowo Dress (Reloaded) of N48,000; and the Yinka Adire Boubou pegged at N37,000, this new collection screams class for the refined woman.

According to Dr. Adams-Aliu, the collection was special “because it was inspired by you”, adding that they listened to feedback before creating the uniquely curated, elegant and stylish pieces that not only looks good, but also makes one stand out.

Inspire Women Project

For La Belle Laurelle, the journey has never been just about clothes or profit margins and they recently proved that fashion can be a force for good through the Inspire Women Project, an initiative that took the brand out of the showroom and into the everyday lives of women. The project celebrated unsung heroines: women who show up daily for themselves and their families, often unnoticed and unappreciated.

On that day, some hardworking women were surprised with brand-new outfits and the joy that unfolded was nothing short of magical.

For Dr. Adams-Aliu, these are the moments that define the brand as the project reflects her belief that every piece she creates carries more than fabric and thread, rather dignity and empowerment.

Without a doubt, La Belle Laurelle is indeed more than just a fashion label for Dr. Loretta Adams-Aliu, but a boost for the modern woman she is determined to celebrate