Galatasaray Coach Wants Napoli in Today’s Champions League Draw

Will today’s UEFA Champions League draw pitch Galatasaray and Napoli for Victor Osimhen to get a chance to shoot down his former Italian club for his new Turkish club?

Osimhen quit Napoli for Galatasaray under a cloud and after long-drawn transfer negotiations, which means there will be no love lost should both teams clash in the group phase of the Champions League.

Galatasaray coach said the fans are dreaming of a clash against Napoli.

“Galatasaray fans are thinking about Napoli…Their first wish is Napoli,” answered Okan Buruk when he was asked the team he would want his team to face in the Champions League.

Napoli are in Pot 3 of the draw, while Galatasaray are in Pot 4 and so there is a fair chance they could do battle in the group stage.

Nigeria will enjoy a good representation in the money-spinning group phase of Europe’s premium club competition – Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Victor Boniface, Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen), Raphael Onyedika, Vince Osuji (Club Brugge), Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos) and Igho Ogbu (Slavia Praha).

Each club will play eight matches in the League Phase, four at home and four away.

They are paired with two teams from each pot during the draw.

These pots are composed based on the UEFA coefficients.

The teams with the highest coefficient are in the first pot, those with the lowest in the fourth.