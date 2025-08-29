FLIP:  Oando Foundation Partners QEDA, Others to Improve Foundational Learning in Nigeria

Funmi Ogundare

Oando Foundation in collaboration with Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) Africa, Quality Education Development Associates (QEDA), and Hilltrust Top Foundation, yesterday, unveiled the learning progress report, an initiative designed to tackle Nigeria’s learning crisis.

The report deploys evidence-based approaches to improve foundational learning especially for pupils in Ebonyi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Adamawa States.

Speaking at the Foundational Learning Improvement Programme (LEARNOVATE – FLIP) dissemination workshop, in Abuja, to highlight its impact through community-based learning hubs, localised teaching materials, the Head , OANDO Foundation, Tonia Uduimoh called for urgent action to address Nigeria’s deepening learning crisis. She warning that 70 per cent of children cannot read with understanding or solve basic math problems, while nearly 9 million remain out of school.

She explained that the programme has shown that with innovation, collaboration, and community ownership, Nigeria can reverse its education challenges.

“Statistics remain sobering, and if left unaddressed, this crisis will continue to limit opportunities for our young people and weaken Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy,” she said.

FLIP, she noted, was launched in Adamawa, Ebonyi, Plateau, and Sokoto States to strengthen literacy and numeracy among pupils. The initiative introduced Early Grade Reading (EGR) in mother tongue for pupils in Primary one to three and applied the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) model for primary four to six pupils who had advanced without mastering basic skills.

According to Uduimoh, the programme has strengthened teacher capacity, enhanced school support systems, developed culturally relevant assessment tools, and tested scalable models to improve learning outcomes.

She explained that the dissemination workshop provided an opportunity to share results, reflect on lessons learned, and chart strategies for policy integration, financing, and multi-stakeholder collaboration to sustain progress.

“We must move beyond pilots and into systemic change, ensuring that every Nigerian child has the foundation they need to learn, grow, and thrive,” she added, expressing gratitude to all partners involved in the initiative.