FG Drums Support for Industrialisation, Manufacturing Trade Summit 

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, has declared that the federal government is collaborating with DMG Events to mobilise participation of critical stakeholders in the upcoming “West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing and Trade Summit and Exhibition” (West Africa IMT), which would hold in Lagos, Nigeria, between October 21 and 23, 2025.

Enoh disclosed this during a ministerial press conference to mobilise support for the West Africa IMT summit and exhibition with the theme, “Accelerating West Africa’s Sustainable Industrial Revolution for Economic Prosperity.”

He said that the West Africa IMT would provide a platform for Nigeria to position itself as the leading industrial base in West African sub-region and the African continent.

Speaking at the press conference, the Country Director Nigeria Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Director DMG Nigeria Events, Ms. Wemimo Oyelana, said that the West Africa IMT Summit is a platform to unlock West Africa’s true industrial potential.

Oyelane said: “We are at a defining moment as a region, where the decisions we make around industrialisation, manufacturing, and technology will shape our growth story for generations to come and it is a story that we must own and champion.”

Speaking during a press conference, the Executive Director of Coleman Cables and Wires, Mr. Michael Onafowokan, harped on the need for Nigeria to reverse the current trend of exporting unprocessed raw materials and importing finished goods