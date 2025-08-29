DOAM Foundation Equips Scholarship Beneficiaries with Resilience, Leadership Skills

Funmi Ogundare

About 50 scholarship recipients of the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation have benefitted from the organisation’s 2025 vacation counseling programme, which equipped them with life skills and strategies to build resilience, overcome challenges and thrive.

The programme, themed ‘Building Resilience: Overcoming Challenges and Thriving’, held recently at Protea Hotel Select, Ikeja, Lagos, featured interactive sessions, mentorship, networking opportunities with sponsors, and engaging activities designed to boost self-awareness, confidence and stress management skills.

Facilitated by Mrs. Temitope Ifegbesan, the initiative aimed to foster adaptability among participants while strengthening their ability to navigate adversity and succeed in their academic and personal journeys.

Speaking at the event, DOAM Foundation’s Programme Team Lead, Mrs. Catherine Olukotun, said the programme reflects the organisation’s mission to empower future leaders.

“We are excited to provide our scholarship beneficiaries with this valuable opportunity to develop their resilience and thrive in an ever-changing world. The 2025 vacation counseling program is a testament to DOAM Foundation’s commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders,” she said.

Olukotun called on individuals and corporate organisations to partner with the foundation in expanding its scholarship scheme to reach more underprivileged children.

The DOAM Foundation, established in 2007 in memory of 13-year-old Daniel Ogechi Akujobi, who died in a road accident in 2005, she noted, is dedicated to enhancing education and healthcare for disadvantaged children and youths.

Since inception, the foundation has impacted over 95,000 people through scholarships, women’s skill acquisition programmes, free community healthcare, and other initiatives.