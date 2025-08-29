COAS Vows to Step Up Operations, Improve Security in Katsina and Beyond

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged that the Nigerian Army will intensify operations to strengthen security in Katsina State and across the country. He gave the assurance during an operational visit to the state, which included a courtesy call on the Acting Governor, Alhaji Faruk Lawal Jobe, at the Government House, Katsina.

The visit followed renewed attacks by bandits in parts of the state, which led to the loss of lives and property. Katsina, which has been one of the epicentres of banditry in the North-West, has in recent years witnessed repeated assaults by criminal gangs, often involving abductions, cattle rustling and destruction of farmlands. The attacks have forced thousands of residents to flee their homes, with the state government consistently calling for stronger federal security intervention.

Addressing the Acting Governor, General Oluyede commiserated with the government and people of Katsina over the recent incidents, describing the attacks as unacceptable. He stressed that the Army, under his leadership, was putting in place immediate and improved measures to ensure such tragedies did not reoccur.

“We will step up operations to further secure Katsina State and the entire Nigerian space,” he assured, while urging residents to continue cooperating with security agencies. He noted that defeating bandits required a collective effort, as community support was vital to intelligence gathering and early response.

In his response, Alhaji Jobe expressed appreciation for the Army Chief’s visit, describing it as timely and reassuring. He pledged the state government’s continued support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies operating in the state.

The Acting Governor recalled that the Katsina State Government had made significant investments in the security sector, ranging from logistical support to welfare for personnel. He vowed that such investments would be sustained until the state was free of criminal elements. “We will continue to provide every possible support to ensure our communities are safe, and our people can go about their normal lives without fear,” he said.

Jobe also commended the Nigerian Army for its commitment to duty, its timely response to distress calls, and the sacrifices made by troops in difficult terrains. He equally appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as his unwavering commitment to the security of Katsina State and Nigeria as a whole.

As part of his operational tour, General Oluyede was briefed at Natsinta Barracks by the Commander of 17 Brigade, Brigadier General B.O. Omopariola. The briefing provided an update on ongoing operations, challenges encountered by troops, and future projections aimed at consolidating security gains. The Brigade Commander assured the COAS that his men remained dedicated to intensifying operations across their areas of responsibility.

General Oluyede commended the Brigade for its resilience and urged troops to redouble their efforts. He pledged enhanced logistics support to enable them to carry out their assignments seamlessly. “Your sacrifices are vital to securing not only Katsina but the entire country,” he told the soldiers.

Continuing his three-day operational visit, the COAS visited troops at the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Federal University Dutsinma, where he charged them to remain steadfast in protecting the institution and surrounding communities. He also visited the FOB in Safana, where he directed troops to intensify operations and deal decisively with bandits and other criminal elements.

At Malumfashi, another Forward Operating Base, General Oluyede reiterated his earlier directive that troops should “go all out” to clear bandits from the state. He assured them of the Army’s commitment to their welfare, as well as the provision of additional operational platforms to improve effectiveness.

The Nigerian Army’s intensified presence in Katsina is part of Operation FANSAN YAMMA under 8 Division/Sector 2, which is designed to tackle banditry and other criminal activities in the North-West. Security analysts have noted that while the operation has achieved successes, persistent attacks in remote areas underscore the need for sustained pressure on bandit groups and stronger collaboration with local communities.

Residents of Katsina continue to hope that renewed military pressure, coupled with state and federal government support, will eventually restore peace to the state. For now, the Army’s leadership has reaffirmed its determination to confront insecurity head-on, ensuring that Katsina and the broader Nigerian space are made safer for citizens.