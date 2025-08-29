Catholic Golfers Honour Archbishop Adewale Martins with Golf Kitty at Ikoyi Club

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ninety golfers drawn from across the country featured in the 13th Episcopal Anniversary and 42nd Priestly ordination anniversary Golf Kitty organised in honour of the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, the Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, at the Ikoyi Golf Club in Lagos on Thursday.

The event, organised by the Catholic Golfers Association of Nigeria, witnessed players from host Ikoyi Golf Club, Shasha Golf Club, Ikeja Golf Club, Benin Golf Club, Ibadan Golf Club amongst others. Former Chairman of Ikoyi Club, Tafa Zibiri-Aliu and other eminent members of the highbrow club were present at the ceremonial tee-off.

Speaking after the tee-off, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, expressed joy at the opportunity provided by the anniversaries golf to bring the good news of Jesus Christ to the golf family.

“I am grateful for this anniversary golf Kitty organised by the Catholic Golfers Association of Nigeria in my honour. It is an opportunity to bring the good news about Jesus Christ to the golf community,” observed the Archbishop.

He recalled the role of the Catholic Church in grassroots sports development in the country in the past and described this opportunity as another effort in the right direction.

Archbishop Martin was particularly happy with the blue and white colour chosen for the Kitty, stressing that it is the colour of Virgin Mary the Mother of Jesus Christ.

“Blue is the colour of Virgin Mary, the Mother of Jesus Christ. Combined with white presents a perfect picture of holiness which I see the golfers here on the course, represent. I wish the golfers great time competing for honours.”

In his speech, Chairman of the Catholic Golfers Association of Nigeria, Sir Emmanuel Okene, also expressed happiness over the event used to honour the Chief Shepherd of the jurisdiction from where the association is berthed, The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

“He (Archbishop Martins) was installed as Archbishop of Lagos on 4th August 2012 but first ordained a priest on the 18th of September 1983. On behalf of all the Golfers and all present, I wish him happy anniversaries and many more fruitful years of celebration in good health,” observed Sir Okene.

He also recalled that the Catholic Golfers last year similarly honoured Monsignor Anaigwu with a tournament to mark his 80th Birthday here at Ikoyi Club.

He thanked Dr. Isichei Osamgbi; former Lady’s Captain, Mrs. Fatumata Coker; Sir Peter Osamgbi; and also, Dr. Austin Irabor an Anglican, who is very catholic at heart, serving as tournament director, who formed the nucleus of the planning team, working tirelessly to make the golf Kitty a reality.

“Also in the team are Fathers Paul Ijasan, Michael Olofinlade, Nsikak Ibanga, Koyoyo and Pat Bassey.”

Sir Okene concluded that the main purpose of the golf Kitty is “Swinging for the Faith” with Catholic golfers as veritable and willing tool for evangelization. “It is my hope and belief that this muster seed will grow strong taking the model of two strong institutions she embraces, the Catholic Church and the Game of Golf,” he concluded.

Several trophies were listed to be won in the Veterans category in the men and women; Best Net; Best Gross, and Nearest to Pin; Longest Drive in the men and women categories