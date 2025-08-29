Balmoral Seals Strategic Partnership to Boost Boxing in Nigeria

In a bold step to elevate Nigerian boxing to a global stage, Balmoral Group Promotions and Bet9ja have entered a strategic partnership ahead of the highly anticipated ‘Chaos In The Ring’ boxing event.

This collaboration is designed to foster Nigerian talent, raise the sport’s profile, and create unforgettable moments of national pride through high-profile events that showcase emerging stars and deliver thrilling action to fans worldwide.

The partnership will kick off with a historic night of boxing on Nigerian Independence Day, October 1, 2025, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

This inaugural event is presented in collaboration with legendary former world champion, Amir Khan, and his AK Promotions, with support from the National Sports Commission of Nigeria.

Broadcast live on DAZN, ‘Chaos In The Ring’ will not only celebrate Nigeria’s independence but also serve as a platform to inspire the next generation of boxers, with a focus on community engagement, talent development and global storytelling through exclusive content.

The CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, Ezekiel Adamu, said: “This multi-year sponsorship is a game-changer for Nigerian boxing. Together with AK Promotions and Amir Khan, we are not just hosting fights; we are building hope, uniting communities and positioning Nigeria as a powerhouse in the global boxing arena. October 1st will be a night to remember, marking the dawn of a new era for our sport.”

The Senior Marketing Manager of Bet9ja, Jennifer Olatunji, added: “Bet9ja is proud to back Nigerian boxing through this transformative partnership with Balmoral Group Promotions. Our shared vision is to shine a spotlight on the incredible grit and talent within our nation, building future stars and delivering some of Nigeria’s most proud and publicised sporting nights. Starting with this Independence Day spectacle, we are committed to growing the sport’s ecosystem, creating opportunities for athletes and engaging fans in ways that resonate both at home and abroad.”

The CEO of AK Promotions and former unified light-welterweight world champion, Amir Khan, shared his excitement: “I’m thrilled to partner with Balmoral Group Promotions and now Bet9ja to bring world-class boxing to Nigeria. This event on Independence Day will showcase incredible talent and draw eyes from around the world, helping to develop the stars of tomorrow and create lasting legacies for the country.”

The event will be headlined by a highly anticipated cruiserweight clash between American contender Brandon Glanton (20-3, 17 KOs) and former WBA super middleweight champion, Rocky Fielding (30-3, 18 KOs), from Liverpool. The card also features notable bouts, including former IBF lightweight champion, Richard Commey, versus Shiloh Defreitas and appearances by rising talents like Dan Azeez, further highlighting Nigeria’s growing presence in international boxing.