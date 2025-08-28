T2 Empowers SIM Registration Officers

Few weeks after unveiling its bold new identity, T2 has made a significant breakthrough with the launch of its Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) Web Application.



The innovative tool is specifically designed for SIM registration officers (SROs), empowering them to verify potential and existing customers and solidify the brand’s commitment to a seamless customer experience efficiently and effectively.



Speaking about the initiative, Chief Technical and Information Officer at T2, Ayodeji Adedeji, said: “We are excited to introduce the groundbreaking solution to our agents and partners for the benefit of our potential and existing customers. Our new SIM Registration Web App, a flagship innovation following our recent brand unveiling, is designed to revolutionise customer onboarding making it faster, easier, and more seamless, while ensuring full compliance with all regulatory requirements.”



He noted that the eKYC Web Application is more than a technological upgrade; it is a reflection of T2’s mission to put customers at the center of every innovation. “The tool is designed to empower our agents and SIM registration officers with the speed, accuracy, and reliability needed to deliver a seamless onboarding experience,” Adedeji further said.