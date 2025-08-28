Leadway Health HMO Wins Award

Leadway Health HMO, one of Nigeria’s premier health insurers managers has been honoured with the Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) of the Year award at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) recently held in Lagos.

The company was honored for an unprecedented third consecutive year.

The award organisers said this unparalleled three-peat achievement affirmed Leadway Health HMO’s position as a consistent leader in delivering innovative, accessible, and customer-focused healthcare solutions across Nigeria.

Speaking on this achievement on a three-year streak, Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health HMO, Dr. Tokunbo Alli, said : “Receiving the HMO of the Year award for the third consecutive year is a deeply meaningful milestone for us at Leadway Health HMO. It is more than an accolade; it is a resounding validation of our commitment to transforming healthcare delivery in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large. “In a country where fewer than one in ten people have access to health insurance, we recognise the immense responsibility we carry. Through our investment in digital innovation, operational efficiency, and inclusive health plans, we are not only improving access to quality care but also setting new benchmarks for service excellence within the industry.

Alli said the recognition reflected the trust customers place in the organisation and the unwavering dedication of its team and partners who make its vision a reality every day.

“We will continue to scale our hospital partnerships, enhance claims transparency, and leverage technology to deliver even more accessible, affordable, and customer-centric healthcare solutions,” he stated