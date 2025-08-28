Group Commends Mbah for Restoring Enugu Regional Hub

A socio-political group of eminent professionals at home and in the Diaspora, The Enugu Global Network (EGN) has commended the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for restoring the state’s glory as the Eastern regional centre of excellence in tourism, commerce, and hospitality.

According to the group, in just 26 months, Governor Mbah has transformed Enugu State and opened it up for international business and tourism, noting that he is doing justice to his developmental master plan.

EGN, in a statement signed by its President, Prof. Oguejiofor Ujam, and Secretary, Hon. Malachy Okey Onyechi, pointed out that the ongoing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Enugu is a confirmation of the state’s new status as the hub of socio-economic development in the South East.

The group observed that after the prolonged hangover of the civil war which left infrastructure, social amenities, commerce, and public transportation in a dilapidated state, Governor Mbah has taken decisive steps to rewrite the narrative.

EGN said: “We have seen a man who is in a hurry to redefine governance and rekindle the former glory of Enugu State. By adopting Tomorrow is Here as the mantra of his administration, the governor has restored hope and confidence, positioning Enugu as a prime destination.”

The group noted that across several sectors, Governor Mbah has demonstrated visionary leadership.

“He began with the massive provision of potable water to improve healthy living and sanitation, followed by sweeping reforms in education. These include revising the curriculum to reflect current realities with emphasis on science, technology, and environmental sustainability, as well as the launch of the Smart Schools initiative,” the group said.

It highlighted the governor’s holistic approach to healthcare, improved teaching and learning, enhanced skill acquisition programmes, investment in veterinary medicine, and the provision of modern laboratory facilities all tied to his Tomorrow is Here agenda.

EGN explained that the totality of Governor Mbah’s achievements reflects the realistic nature of his promise to grow Enugu State’s economy into a $40 billion economy.

According to the group, the stature of national and international conferences hosted in the state within the past two months alone shows that the governor deserves commendation.

The statement also emphasized the nexus between tourism and revenue generation, explaining that facilities provided by the Mbah’s administration including the International Conference Centre, the remodeled iconic Presidential Hotel, the Enugu Air, and the rollout of luxurious Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered commuter buses, have opened up Enugu to the world.

“We are therefore moved by these strings of successes to commend our governor and urge him to sustain the tempo as he moves into the second half of his first tenure. The ease-of-doing-business reforms, particularly the automated land registry and e-tax payment model, are steps in the right direction toward sustainable growth,” the group stated.