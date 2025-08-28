FMN Stays Committed To Feeding The Nation

* Creates over 400,000 direct and indirect employment

* ⁠Improves commitment to local content development and food security

Through its commitment to fostering food security in Nigeria and progressively across the continent, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has renewed its dedication to Feeding the Nation Every Day. This agenda is part of the group’s over six-decade strategy of building local content and reducing dependency on imported raw materials.

As Nigeria’s leading diversified pan-African food and agro-allied company, FMN has pledged to intensify its role as a cornerstone partner in the country’s agricultural transformation, building on its 65 years of unwavering commitment to Feeding and Enriching Lives, Every Day.

The company’s foray into the agricultural sector started in 1978, with the acquisition of a 10,000-hectare farm in Kaboji, Niger State, as part of an investment and expansion strategy designed to create value in the sugar supply chain and reduce the reliance on imported raw materials. Since then, FMN has made substantial investments in the local cultivation of various crops like soybeans, palm fruits, cassava, wheat, maize, sugar cane, sorghum and the storage, aggregation, and distribution of locally sourced grains.

FMN’s agenda for local content development in Nigeria is being sustained through the group’s unmatched investment in food production and yield transformation initiatives. One of these initiatives is the group’s transformative outgrower programme and agronomy support systems, which have empowered over 400,000 farmers nationwide. The programme provides smallholder farmers with all the required resources needed to grow crops within the company’s value chain, which is further being utilized as raw materials for the production of its iconic food products and brands like the Golden Penny Foods. The company commits to deepening these initiatives through enhanced training programmes, improved market access and comprehensive support for food cultivation and production.

Through its Golden Agri Inputs Limited (GAIL) under the FMN Agro Ltd, the group has developed robust outgrower farming schemes for over 50,000 Nigerian farmers, providing high-yielding hybrid varieties, advanced agronomy practices, aggregation and storage solutions, and guaranteed markets for maize, soybean, sorghum, cassava, wheat and palm kernel production.

Speaking on the company’s strong alliance with Nigeria as a reliable partner in growth and development, the Group CEO, Boye Olusanya, said: “FMN is more than a company to Nigeria but also a strong ally in growth and development. For over six decades, the group has been a source of livelihood for millions of Nigerian families by providing both direct and indirect employment. And more than any other business in the country, we have guarded our national heritage with trust, ensuring that our activities are sustainable for the country, the environment, and most importantly, for the people. Therefore, no matter how unprecedented the market environment is, FMN remains unwaveringly committed to local content development for the attainment of food self-sufficiency in Nigeria and progressively across the continent.”