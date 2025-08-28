Digital Realty Launches New Data Centre

Emma Okonji



In a bid to expand its operations across West African countries, Digital Realty, the leading global provider of carrier-neutral data centre, collocation, and interconnection solutions, has launched its third data centre in Lagos, designed to accelerate digital transformation across the region, and expand access to its global data centre platform.



Speaking during the launch in Lagos recently, the Managing Director, Digital Realty Nigeria, Ikechukwu Nnamani, said: “LKK2 is a significant milestone in our journey to support digital transformation in Africa. Our continued investment in Nigeria and the broader African region reinforces our commitment to enabling seamless global interconnectivity and providing a future-ready infrastructure platform for local and global enterprises.”



In his keynote address during the launch, Edge Strategy Manager at Meta, Ben Ryall, spoke on the theme: ‘Digital Infrastructure as Enabler of Economic Growth’. According to him, the digital structure is enabling internet, enabling good connectivity as the backbone of the digital economy. It enables connectivity, enables communication, and enables people to build commitment for links. “As a subsea cable operator, Meta focuses on sub-Saharan Africa, covering 48 countries with a population of about 1.3 billion. When we think about connecting the unconnected, we do so through several data centres like Digital Reality Data Centres,” Ryall said.



Co-Founder, AI in Nigeria, Dotun Adeoye, spoke about how his company has developed several Nigerians in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), adding that Nigeria needs more data centres to boost connectivity and digital transformation through the application of AI technology.