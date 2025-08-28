Derailed Train: NSCDC Reiterates Vow to Safeguard Critical Assets

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, yesterday reiterated commitment to the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure of the nation.

Audi, according to a statement by CSC Afolabi Babawale, reiterated the stand in reaction to the recent train incident involving over 600 passengers.

The Abuja -Kaduna train with 618 passengers on Tuesday derailed at kilometre 49 between Kubwa and Asham stations along Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor. No life was lost in the incident while all the passengers have since been evacuated.

The Corps helmsman has since despatched tactical team to the scene to provide protection.

The statement read: “The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR has further reiterated his commitment to the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure of the nation in tandem with the Corps’ statutory mandate.

“While deploying a Tactical Team of gallant officers to the accident scene where a Kaduna-bound passenger train with 618 passengers on board derailed at KM 49 between Kubwa and Asham stations along Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, the NSCDC CG said the Corps is fully committed to ensuring the protection of all the nation’s critical national assets and infrastructure, civilian protection through rescue operations during emergency and disaster management amongst others.

“The CG accompanied by other key security stakeholders later conducted an on-the-spot assessment to the scene where the train derailed and called for necessary modalities to be put in place to ensure the rail corridor remains safer and accident-free.

“The Corps helmsman commended the efforts and steadfastness of the Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Cooperation; Dr Kayode Opeifa, noting that the NSCDC is ready to bring to book anyone caught sabotaging the Railway Installations.”