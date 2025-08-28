Burna Boy, Davido, DJ Maphorisa Top AFRIMA 2025 Nominations

Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Davido are among the top nominees for the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Burna Boy’s album ‘No Sign of Weakness’ and Davido’s ‘5ive’ were both nominated for Album of the Year. Davido’s hit single ‘With You’ also earned spots in Song of the Year and Best Collaboration.

South Africa’s DJ Maphorisa matched them with five nods, including Best African DJ and Album of the Year. Morocco’s rap star El Grande Toto also secured five nominations, with his album Salgoat and hit Diplomatico catching global attention. Senegal’s Mia Guissé and Ghana’s Moliy joined the top bracket with five nominations each, proving that female acts are now commanding major influence on the continent’s music stage.

Also representing Nigeria is the fast-rising street-pop sensation Shallipopi who clinched four nominations, including Artiste of the Year and Song of the Year for his collaboration ‘Laho.’

Rema emerged with three nominations, including Artiste of the Year and Best Male in West Africa while Ayra Starr has two nominations, contesting for the Artiste of the Year Award with big stars including Davido, Burna Boy and El Grande Toto.

One of the best-selling artists in the whole of the Middle East, Egypt’s Amr Diab scooped four nominations, just as Côte d’Ivoire’s Himra picked up three nominations, including Album of the Year. His album Big Aka 4 Aka Kai and hip-hop collaborations have made him one of the strongest newcomers in this year’s race.

Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz grabbed four nominations, continuing his dominance in East Africa. South Africa’s breakout star Tyla and Eswatini’s Uncle Waffles each earned four nominations, confirming the rising power of amapiano and Afro-house sounds.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Didi B got three nominations, including Best Male Artiste in West Africa and Album of the Year, while Gabon’s Eboloko was listed for Breakout Artiste of the Year among his three nods, just as Emma’a also received three nominations, including Best Female Artiste in Central Africa.

DR Congo’s heavyweights are not left out. Fally Ipupa bagged three nominations, including Artiste of the Year, while Ferre Gola earned three nods, among them Songwriter of the Year.

In North Africa, Morocco’s Jaylann received three nominations, while Tanzania’s Juma Jux also scored three, including Song of the Year for Ololufe mi. South Africa produced two triple nominees: Mawhoo, recognised for her hit Bengicela, and rap star Nasty C, who got three nods for his track Soft.

The diaspora also shone brightly on the list, with male nominees such as DJ Snake, Gazo, Niska, Tayc, Tiakola, Tif, Werenoi, WizTheMC, L’Algérino, and Odeal making the cut. On the female side, the nominees include Aya Nakamura, Annatoria, Choisie Basolua, Darkoo, Deborah Lukalu, Faouzia, Ronisia, The Unveiled, Theodora, and Zaho.

This year’s competition promises to be fiercer than ever, as Africa’s heavyweight stars face stiff competition with rising sensations like Shallipopi, Himra, Moliy and Juma Jux.

The nominations followed a record-breaking 10,717 entries, the highest since the inception of AFRIMA 12 years ago. A 13-member International Jury, after 10 days of adjudication, shortlisted 343 nominees across 40 categories, representing Africa’s five regions and the diaspora.

AFRIMA jury member Delani Makhalima, who represents the Southern African region on the panel, described the 2025 nominees’ list as proof of how far African music has come.

“It’s been a dream of ours for a long time to work this hard to get to a place where African music can be heard by everyone,” he said. “We were marginalised for so many years; our voices were not heard as artists, as creators, as songwriters, as producers, as engineers, as video makers, as filmmakers. Twelve years in, we’re now here. This is global. This is AFRIMA, the biggest music entity on the face of the continent.”

Public voting will open globally on September 10, 2025, via the official AFRIMA website, and will close on the eve of the main awards on November 30.