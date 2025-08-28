Another LG Boss Suspended in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely three weeks after the Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Council Area in Niger State, Alhaji Aminu Yussuf Ladan, was suspended by the legislative arm of the local government, another council boss, the Chairman of the Bosso LGA, Hajiya Ladidi Bawa Bosso, has been suspended from office.

The suspension of Bosso took place yesterday morning, according to the statement made available to journalists in Minna.

The legislative arm leveled a heap of allegations against her among which are:financial misappropriation, harassment, intimidation, extortion, and abuse of office.

In ‘a Notice of Resolution for the Suspension of the Chairman of Bosso Local Government Area and Demand for Investigation’, the legislative arm of the local government said it took the action “in strict compliance with the law.”

Seven out of the 11 councillors of the council signed the suspension document, which also claimed that the suspended chairman “failed to convene the statutory council meetings and other acts of gross misconduct,” which they claimed were “inconsistent with her oath of office.

“In line with the Local Government Laws, the formal notice of the suspension has been duly transmitted to the governor of Niger State, for the constitution of a Committee of Investigation to inquire into the allegations and report its findings within the prescribed period,” the councillors said in the statement.

All efforts to reach the suspended chairman on her cell phones were abortive, as the calls were not connecting at the time of filing this report.

Three weeks ago, the chairman of Chanchaga LGA, Alhaji Aminu Yussuf Ladan, was suspended by the legislative arm of the council, which alleged wrongdoing similar to that of the suspended Bosso LGA, Hajia Ladidi Bawa Bosso.

However, Ladan approached the courts, which granted an injunction stopping his suspension, but the case was transferred to Suleja,, where the injunction does not suffice.

The state government had also set up a committee to investigate the allegations leveled against the suspended chairman. The committee headed by Justice Mikhail Abdullahi of the Minna High Court has started sitting in Minna and receiving petitions against the suspended chairman.