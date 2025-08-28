Access Holdings Appoints Innocent Ike Group CEO, Commends Agbede’s Leadership

Nume Ekeghe

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Innocent Ike as its substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2025, following regulatory approval.

Mr. Ike succeeds Ms. Bolaji Agbede, who has led the organisation as Acting Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for the past 18 months. Agbede will return to her role as Executive Director, Business Support, and played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition following the passing of the former Group CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, the board noted that Agbede’s tenure was marked by notable achievements, including the successful execution of the Company’s N351 billion rights issue, seamless hosting of two Annual General Meetings, and maintaining workforce stability. The statement added that her leadership strengthened Access Holdings’ competitive position in the industry and provided the solid foundation for the next phase of growth.

Commenting on the development, the Company’s Chairman, Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Innocent Ike as we move forward. At the same time, we want to express our deepest gratitude to Ms. Bolaji Agbede. Her outstanding contributions over the past 18 months have been invaluable, and we appreciate her dedication in navigating the Company through challenges and opportunities. While regulatory requirements necessitate this change, we are grateful for the strong foundation that has been laid.”

Ike brings over three decades of experience in financial services. A graduate of the University of Lagos and a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), he has held leadership positions across corporate, commercial, and public sector banking. He notably served as Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank from 2020 to 2022, where he launched the award-winning digital platform VULTe.



Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Ike said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Group Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer and excited to work alongside the talented team at Access Holdings. I look forward to building on the strong legacy established by Herbert Wigwe and Bolaji Agbede, and driving our vision forward, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders and stakeholders.”