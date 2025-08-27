Zenith Bank League:  First Bank in Phase 2 Winning Start

The Atlantic Conference of the 2025 Zenith Bank/NBBF National Basketball League is getting more interesting with First Bank winning their opening game of Phase 2 of the competition.

First Bank only lost one game in Phase 1 and yesterday, they maintained their resurgence to reclaim the title by beating Bayelsa Blue Whales 57-39 in Ilorin.

The Elephant Girls are eyeing a place in the Final 8 billed for Lagos.

On Sunday, defending champions, MFM, were also not relenting as they worked so hard to defeat Dolphins 49-48 in a very tight encounter.

MFM has so far have maintained an unbeaten run in this edition and will be playing their second game today.

With just five teams in the Atlantic Conference, only one team is expected to miss out on the final taking place between Sept 14 and 18 in Lagos.

In the Savannah Conference, Nigeria Customs defeated Air Warriors 69-64 in another very tight encounter that kept spectators on the edges of their seats from start to finish.

The win was a boost for Customs as they battle for a top-four ticket in the Savannah Conference.

In other results at the Savannah Conference, Royal Aces defeated Plateau Rocks 58-46. The Rocks put up a good fight in the first quarter but narrowly lost 13-12. They continued to push in the second quarter but gave up too many free throws and lost 12-16. The third quarter saw the Rocks lose again 11-18, while the fourth quarter ended all square at 11-11.

Titans were 70-40 better than Ham Warriors in another match that took place on Day 1.

Matches will continue on Day 2 as Nigeria Customs take on Titans at 12noon while Royal Aces will face Ham Warriors at 2pm. Plateau Rocks will look to bounce back against Air Warriors at 4pm.