YABATECH, Globacom to Partner on Smart Technology Education, Affordable Internet Access

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) is set to sign a strategic partnership with Globacom Digital Solutions to enhance digital learning through smart technology education and provide affordable internet access to its students and staff.

The collaboration, unveiled recently at a management meeting held at the college’s Council Chamber, will see Globacom deploy high-speed fiber-optic internet across the YABATECH campus, provide managed Wi-Fi in key areas, and offer zero-rated data access to the school’s Learning Management System (LMS). This means students will be able to access e-learning platforms without incurring data charges.

Globacom’s Manager of the Public Sector Unit, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, who led the telecom company’s delegation, stated that the initiative was in line with the directive of its Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, to support education in Nigeria. He explained that the partnership would also introduce smart campus solutions such as digital attendance systems, online testing, and remote learning support, in addition to a revenue-sharing model for sustainability.

“The project will not only guarantee unrestricted, high-speed internet access across campus but also integrate with YABATECH’s existing LMS. Students with Glo SIM cards will enjoy free access to online learning platforms, while the SIMs will double as tools for smart attendance and academic records,” Odejobi said.

Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, welcomed the partnership, stressing its potential to reduce the financial burden of internet costs on students and parents, especially as tuition and living expenses continue to rise.

“We are eager and very ready for this. To us, partnership must deliver real advantages, particularly for our students who are at the core of our mission,” he said.

He added that while the college already has an LMS in place, it looks forward to more advanced integration that will strengthen functional, technology-driven education at both its Yaba and Epe campuses. He described the move as part of YABATECH’s commitment to innovation and student-centered growth, reaffirming its status as one of Nigeria’s foremost technology institutions.