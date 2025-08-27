  • Wednesday, 27th August, 2025

Tinubu Departs Brazil for Abuja

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Brasília, Brazil, for Abuja following a high-level state visit focused on strengthening Nigeria-Brazil bilateral relations.

The presidential jet took off from Brasília International Airport Air Force Base at about 12. 57 a.m (local time).

‎Ambassador Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East and Ambassador Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria, were present at the airport to bid farewell to the president.

‎The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and other government officials were also on ground.

There was also a guard of honour led by Col. Cel Nicolas at the brief departure ceremony.

‎President Tinubu arrived in Brasília in the early hours of Monday, August 25, for the strategic diplomatic engagement.

‎Upon arrival, he was received with full military honours and immediately met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and senior Brazilian officials.

‎The two leaders held private discussions and oversaw the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

The MoUs spanned aviation, foreign affairs, science and technology, and agriculture—key sectors in Nigeria’s development agenda.

‎President Tinubu also met with the Director-General of Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission and the Board of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

‎He praised the Nigerian market’s performance, calling it a clear sign of investor confidence in his administration’s reforms.

‎On the sidelines, he held additional meetings aimed at deepening Nigeria-Brazil cooperation in trade, education, and innovation.

‎The president also met with members of the Nigerian diaspora in Brazil, urging them to contribute actively to nation-building. (NAN)

