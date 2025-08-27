Stanbic IBTC Relaunches Promo for Private Banking Clients

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced the return of its exclusive Save and Enjoy Promo, unveiling Season 2 of the campaign which seeks to deepen customer engagement while rewarding the loyalty of its Private Banking clients.

Building on the success of its maiden edition, the initiative will once again offer high-net-worth clients premium lifestyle rewards ranging from luxury business class tickets to top destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, to airport priority passes valid for one year, bespoke vintage travel boxes and a host of other consolation prizes.

Head, Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Layo Ilori-Olaogun, expressed her enthusiasm ahead of the launch. In a statement, she re-emphasised the importance of building strong connections with the bank’s Private Banking clients.

Layo said: “Our Private Banking clients deserve experiences that match their ambitions. Our Save and Enjoy Promo Season 2 is a celebration of success, luxury and lifestyle and we are thrilled to create a more rewarding journey for our clients this season”.

By participating in the campaign, clients can experience firsthand the personalised services and financial solutions tailored specifically for their needs. The focus is on delivering exceptional value and ensuring that each client’s banking experience aligns with their unique financial goals and aspirations.

The bank further reiterated that to qualify, clients are invited to make a minimum deposit of N10million in their current accounts and maintain the balance for the promotional period, between 01 September and 30 November 2025.