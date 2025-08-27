Roosevelt Ogbonna Resigns From Access HoldCo, Remains Access Bank CEO

Nume Ekeghe

Access Holdings Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, from its Board as a Non-Executive Director, after three and a half years on the board. A statement signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said Ogbonna will continue as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, the group’s flagship subsidiary, where he has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation across Nigeria’s banking sector.

Ogbonna’s resignation from the board, according to the statement, was in compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies, 2023, which caps the maximum number of directors at nine for financial holding companies.

It states: “Access Holdings Plc (the Company’) today announces the resignation of one of its Non- Executive Directors Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna from the Board after three and half years of dedicated service. Mr. Ogbonna continues to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the Company’s flagship subsidiary.

“His resignation allows the Company to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies in Nigeria, 2023, which stipulates a maximum of nine (9) directors for the Board of a Financial Holding Company.

The board commended Ogbonna for his commitment and contributions during his tenure, noting that his insights helped shape strategic decisions at the group level.

“The Board appreciates Mr. Ogbonna for his outstanding and continued contributions to the Access Group.”