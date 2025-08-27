Ribadu: We’ll Hunt Terrorists, We’ll Find Them and Bring Them to Justice

•Says Tinubu’s govt will ensure every community is safe, every citizen can live free

•Hands over 128 rescued kidnap victims to their families in Abuja

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Linus Aleke in Abuja

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday, reiterated the federal government’s promise to relentlessly fight terrorism and hunt down terrorists threatening the citizens, declaring, “We will hunt them, we will find them, and we will bring them to justice.”

Ribadu assured that the government of President Bola Tinubu will continue to pursue those who terrorised the people, and will not rest until every community was safe and every citizen could live free.

He gave the assurance in Abuja when he handed over 128 kidnap victims rescued from captivity in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State to their families.

The NSA refuted media reports that over 30 of the victims had been killed by bandits, and insisted that nearly all were rescued alive.

He spoke at a brief handover ceremony at the headquarters of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC–ONSA).

Emphasising that there would be no haven for those who terrorised citizens, the NSA added, “We will hunt them, we will find them, and we will bring them to justice — or they will meet the same fate as the many kingpins who have already been neutralised by our forces.”

He stated that the government had always employed both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to address the challenges, and this balanced approach would continue to guide the security forces.

Further reminding Nigerians that unity and resilience would always overcome fear and violence, Ribadu stated, “The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to pursue those who terrorise our people, and we will not rest until every community is safe and every citizen can live free from the threat of banditry and terrorism.”

He disclosed that the 128 victims, mostly young women, were rescued from bandits’ captivity on August 26, 2025, through the efforts of the security forces and unwavering support of local communities.

Ribadu stated, “Today, we present a total of 128 persons rescued from Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State. This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to our resolve as a nation.

“Today is not just about their return — it is about reaffirming our collective determination to create a more secure environment for every single person living within the territorial boundaries of our beautiful country. What matters most is giving relief to our people.

“These victims were brought to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) not only to secure their safety but also to facilitate their healing process. Healing is as important as the rescue itself.

“They will be treated for trauma and supported to reintegrate into their families and communities, because we understand that the journey to full recovery requires compassion, care, and resilience.

“We recognise the courage, sacrifice, and professionalism of our armed forces, the police, intelligence services, and all who worked quietly and diligently to secure these releases.”

The NSA disclosed that the government had, over the recent months, reunited a number of hostages rescued from captivity.

He stated, “We have seen mothers reunited with their children, husbands with their wives, and communities made whole again. Each rescue is a victory for the Nigerian people and a crushing blow to the networks of terror that seek to undermine our peace.”

National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Major General Adamu Laka, disclosed that the victims were rescued in two batches following coordinated operations.

Laka stated that the first batch was rescued on August 14, and they comprised 42 individuals — 40 males, seven females, and a toddler.

He added that the second batch was rescued on August 19 and included 34 males and 54 females.

According to the NCTC national coordinator, “Unfortunately, among the second batch, we lost one of the children due to illness and the extreme fatigue he suffered while in the kidnappers’ camp. Additionally, one of the rescued women gave birth prematurely, and the baby is currently receiving care in an incubator at a medical facility.

“Following their rescue, all victims were placed under the care of the Office of the National Security Adviser, where they received immediate medical attention, psychological support, and rehabilitation.

“Today’s handover marks another step in our commitment to ensuring that victims of terrorism and banditry are not only rescued but also properly reintegrated into society with dignity and care.”

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation (CSO), Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network – PCVE-KIRH — with the support of Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) and ActionAid Nigeria, yesterday, unveiled two initiatives: Youth Against Violent Extremism (YAVE) and YAVE Youth Content Challenge, aimed at countering terrorist ideologies, promoting peacebuilding, and tackling violent extremism in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling of the initiative, Interim National Coordinator of YAVE, Mohammed Mustapha, said the event was designed to give young people a platform to shape narratives, counter extremist ideologies, and lead initiatives that strengthen peace, inclusivity, and community resilience across Nigeria.

Regarding the second initiative, the YAVE Youth Content Challenge, Mustapha explained that it would encourage youth-led storytelling and creative advocacy as tools for preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE).

He added that the new platform served as a dedicated space for young people to exchange ideas, co-create solutions, and lead impactful initiatives to counter violent extremism (CVE) at both grassroots and national levels.

Mustapha stated, “Through this initiative, YAVE seeks to reinforce the critical role of youth as catalysts for change, positioning them not just as stakeholders, but as leaders in shaping a more peaceful and secure society.

“The YAVE Digital Platform is a vibrant, interactive hub tailored to amplify youth voices and foster collaboration among young change-makers working to prevent violent extremism. The platform encourages idea-sharing, project incubation, and storytelling for peace.

“The launch also includes a nationwide digital contest — an inclusive, multimedia competition open to Nigerian youth, inviting submissions in various digital formats such as short films, graphics, photography, poetry, spoken word, essays, and other creative media. The contest aims to spotlight youth innovation and promote peace narratives in both local and national contexts.”

Kwara: Dozens of Kidnap Victims Escape as Security Forces Raid Bandits’ Hideouts

Dozens of persons being held by suspected bandits at the Baba-sango hideouts in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, yesterday, escaped from the hideouts following a security crackdown on the place.

A security officer, who confirmed the development to newsmen in Ilorin last night, said, “The security operation has really been a modest success, in spite of the ambush laid for the government forces.

“Not only were several of the criminals eliminated, but dozens of their victims have also fled the area. Many are now in Babanla and Shagbe.

“Also, a forest guard which we thought we had lost to the operation has since returned home after the operation that lasted between Sunday and Monday morning.”

A government source said the victims apparently fled after their captors scampered to safety in the wake of the determined efforts to dislodge the criminals.

The source said, “Many of their abductors died in the encounter with the security forces, while others fled to safety.

“While a lot may need to be done, the Sunday night operation has posted appreciable success in the government’s efforts to rout out the criminals.

“Community leaders in Babanla have reported seeing many kidnap victims who escaped from Babasango in the aftermath of the operation.”

He said the security crackdowns were steadily being done until the “cowards are totally chased out of the state.”