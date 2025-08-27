Port Harcourt Officially Crowned Nigeria’s Premier Energy City, Ibas Rallies Private Sector, Pledges Support

Ejiofor Alike

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was yesterday officially crowned as “Nigeria’s Premier Energy City”. The state government and Society of Energy Editors said the move was part of efforts to re-enlist the city into the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP), a global network of energy hubs, which included Houston in the United States, Aberdeen in the United Kingdom, Stavanger in Norway, and 15 other cities.

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd.), who confirmed the state government’s acceptance of the investiture at Government House, Port Harcourt, invited the private sector to continue to invest in Port Harcourt.

Ibas also promised that the state government would provide the security, fiscal discipline, and policy frameworks to make investments not just viable but also profitable.

He said, “Port Harcourt will not only remain the hub for oil and gas but will expand as a centre for gas development, refining, petrochemicals, and renewable innovations that drive Nigeria’s energy transition.”

Ibas hailed Society of Energy Editors for the recognition, saying this bold proposition is a resounding vote of confidence in the future of Port Harcourt.

“You have affirmed Port Harcourt’s rightful place in Nigeria’s energy story and rekindled our shared ambition to position this city as the beating heart of Africa’s energy future,” he said.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Worika, the administrator stated that Port Harcourt was Nigeria’s energy heritage and the cradle of the nation’s industrial dreams.

Ibas stressed, “From the discovery of oil in Oloibiri to the establishment of refineries and petrochemical complexes, Rivers State has carried the weight and promise of Nigeria’s prosperity. This investiture affirms our history, but it does more. It challenges us to go further. Port Harcourt is not just Nigeria’s energy capital—it is destined to become the energy capital of Africa.”

He added, “This recognition is not an end; it is a new beginning. It calls us to dream bigger and act bolder.

“Together, we must: consolidate our leadership in oil and gas by deepening value addition, promoting local content, and ensuring Rivers’ people are active participants in every link of the value chain; expand into renewables and innovation—to harness solar, wind, hydro, and gas resources alongside petroleum, securing a balanced and sustainable energy future; build a regional energy hub with world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and talent pipelines that connect Nigeria to Africa and the world; promote environmental responsibility by proving that prosperity and stewardship can go hand in hand, safeguarding our rivers, farmlands, and communities for future generations.”

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Adviser on Media to the Rivers State Government, Mr. Hector Igbikiowubo, a key outcome of the event was the announcement of a forthcoming Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the state government and Society of Energy Editors.

The partnership, as revealed by the society’s chairman, Malam Yakubu Lawal, was designed to open doors for international investment, elevate the city’s global prestige, and establish an annual international conference to showcase Port Harcourt alongside 15 other globally recognised energy cities.

The keynote address was delivered by Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi, who provided a historical context of Port Harcourt’s energy journey since 1956.

Zeb-Obipi emphasised the critical need for diversification into gas and renewables and called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders, balanced energy journalism, and educational reforms to empower the youth with future-ready skills.