Onyema: Air Peace to Commence Lagos–São Paulo Passenger Route Under Nigeria–Brazil BASA Agreement

•Says late November 2025, to mark first direct connection between both countries

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, Tuesday hinted the airline has secured approval to commence direct passenger flights between Lagos and São Paulo under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) signed between Nigeria and Brazil.

The agreement was concluded in Brasília on Monday by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Filhos, in the presence of Presidents Bola Tinubu and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Confirming the development to journalists, Onyema described the Lagos–São Paulo route as “long overdue” and a significant boost for Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Onyema stated the airline would start with three weekly flights, with plans to increase frequency as demand and operational conditions allow.

The service, scheduled he added, will begin by late November 2025, will mark the first direct connection between both countries by a Nigerian carrier.