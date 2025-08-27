Julius Berger Joins Forces With FRIN, NCF to Plant 20,000 Trees at FCT Army Cantonment

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In a landmark move towards environmental sustainability, engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, in partnership with the Forest Research Institute of Nigeria, FRIN and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, NCF, last Friday, successfully carried out a major tree-planting exercise at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Abuja.

The initiative, which saw the planting of over 20,000 indigenous tree seedlings, marked a significant contribution to Nigeria’s fight against deforestation, climate change, and biodiversity loss. It also reaffirmed Julius Berger’s broader commitment to responsible environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

The effort which was a collaborative blend of expertise and shared vision saw the FRIN leading the technical aspects of species selection and ecological suitability while NCF brought in decades of conservation experience and community engagement, with Julius Berger providing the funding, and coordination support.

Speaking at the event, Dean of the Faculty, General Research at the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General J.Y. Maina, representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. O.O. Oluyede underscored the strategic importance of environmental protection in national security

He said, “today’s exercise is a practical demonstration of our shared recognition that environmental protection is inseparable from national security. Climate change, desertification, and environmental degradation pose long-term threats to our country’s stability. Tree planting is not just an ecological necessity; it is a strategic investment in our collective future.” Even as he praised Julius Berger’s leadership and commitment, calling the collaboration “a shining example of how the military, government institutions, and the private sector can work together for sustainable development.”

The Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Conservation Foundation, Mr. Garba Boyi, who ably represented the Director-General, Dr. Joseph Onoja of the NCF said the Foundation is a non-governmental organization, adding that the organisation’s focus and mandate is actually in the area of biodiversity conservation and sustainable development in Nigeria. For us to achieve that, we have developed or come up with an initiative, which we call it Green Recovery Nigeria. This is an initiative that is meant actually to salvage the situation in which our vegetation happens to be. Because going by the statistics, we have less than 10% of our vegetation cover left. So we as an organization, feel the need to contribute our quota to complement the government activity by planting trees.”

In commending Julius Berger’s effort in the tree planting exercise, he said, I want to use this opportunity to thank our sponsors, Julius Berger for being a huge part of this initiative. This is really a big feat and we are sincerely grateful to the company for giving us the funds and really excited that Julius Berger gets to be on this journey with us.

The Chief Executive of a key stakeholder in the exercise, Ceed Africa Limited, Dr. Okechukwu Ogbonna, thanked Julius Berger for the funding support for the exercise even as the Director, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Prof. Zacharia Buba Yadura appreciated the leading construction company for its collaborative effort, saying, “we didn’t have sponsors or partners, and Julius Berger decided through the NCF to be a partner of this Initiative. We are grateful to Julius Berger for joining us on this vital journey.

The event brought together stakeholders from the public, private, and military sectors, among which were: the Honourable Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarbe Abbas Lawal ably represented by the Permanent Secretary, Minister of Environment, Mr. Mahmud Adam Kambari, the representative, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. JY Maina, Dean Faculty of Research , NAHFC, the Director of Coordination and Linkages, NAFHC, Major General O. Nwachukwu, The Corp Commander, Nigerian Army Women Corps, Brig. Gen. MI Amatso, the Director General, FRIN; Prof. Zacharia Buba Yadura, Zonal Coordinator, NCF, Mr. Garba Boyi, and the Liaison Officer, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Christopher Nwadike. The Julius Berger delegation to the Tree Plantiong Ceremony included Emmanuel Isibor, Daniel Isichei, and Uzoma Olivia.