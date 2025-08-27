Fuel Subsidy Removal Freed Resources for National Dev’t, Says Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has said that the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration freed resources for national development.

The minister said this during ‘Tinubu Administration’s Mid-Term Sensitisation Campaign’ in Minna on Wednesday.

Idris, who was represented by Dr Asabe Sule-Garba, Head of Federal Information Resource Centre, Minna, said the removal of fuel subsidy allowed the current administration to redirect funds to critical projects, social services and economic stability initiatives.

The campaign highlighted the significant progress made in various sectors of the economy since the removal of fuel subsidy in May 2023.

The minister said the reforms being implemented by the Tinubu administration were aimed at creating a more stable, fair and prosperous Nigeria.

“These reforms are built on the foundation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at creating a more stable, fair and prosperous Nigeria.

“These tough but necessary decisions have freed up national resources for infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation,” he said.

Idris said that the essence of the campaign was to emphasise the importance of the citizens’ engagement in government policies and programmes.

He said the citizens could only hold leaders accountable when they stayed informed about government policies and programmes.

He reiterated the need to ensure peace and prosperity in the North-central region and urged the citizens to spread the government policies and programmes to families, neighbours and communities.

The Federal Controller of Works in Niger, Mr Eyitayo Aluko, said the Federal Ministry of Works had carried out landmark achievements in Niger, including the construction of Minna-Zungeru-Tegina road, Tegina-Kontagora road, and the dualization of the Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa road.

Aluko, represented by the Assistant Chief Engineer in the ministry in Niger, Mr Felix Thomas, said the projects were aimed at improving the state infrastructure and to facilitate the movement of goods and services from the north to the southern part of the country.

Also, the state Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Malam Suleiman Ladan, said the ministry built irrigation facilities, trade structures and research interventions, among others, in Niger.

Ladan said the projects were aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and creating jobs for Nigerians, adding that the ministry also distributed emergency relief materials to IDP camps and farmers in the state.

“We distributed 6,000 bags of rice in Niger State. Out of the 6,000 bags of rice, 1,200 bags went to federal civil servants, while 4,800 bags were for the state civil servants and private sector workers,” he said.

Participants at the sensitisation campaign included market women, artisans, NGO’s and people living with disabilities. (NAN)