Ex Ethiopian Leader Describes OOLI’s Programmes as Continental Driver

A former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, has applauded the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI) for its innovative programmes that focus on enhancing cross-continental partnerships.

In a statement by Prof. Elvis Otobo, Media Consultant of the institute, the former prime minister made the commendation during a courtesy visit to the institute.

It noted that the prime minister not only lauded the institute’s programme, but also commended it for its commitment to inclusive governance.

The statement noted that the presence of Boshe at the OOLI underscores the centre’s alignment with visionary leadership and its commitment to nurturing ethical and transformative change across the continent.

It added that the former prime minister also lauded the OOLI’s curriculum for blending ethical stewardship with practical, scenario-based training that addresses Africa’s most pressing challenges.

“The OOLI’s model for leadership development is a game-changer for Africa. By combining rigorous academic frameworks with real-world simulations and a pan-African network of partners, it elevates the standards of public service and corporate governance across the continent and on the global stage,” Boshe said.

The statement noted the role of the OOLI as a catalyst for transformative leadership across Africa and beyond, would never go unrecognised.

Responding, former President Obasanjo, said that hosting the former prime minister reaffirmed the institute’s shared vision that committed, ethical leadership could break cycles of poverty and conflict.

“OOLI remains dedicated to equipping leaders with the skills, networks and resources needed to drive progress across Africa and around the world.

“The centre empowers leaders to champion sustainable development, foster inclusive governance and build cross-border collaborations that resonate from local communities to international arenas,” he said.

In his remarks, OOLI’s Deputy Chief Executive, Prof. Adedeji Daramola, stated that the institute is focused on scaling its signature executive workshops to reach leadership cohorts in over 30 African nations.

He added that the institute is also committed to fostering strategic partnership in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of the institute’s newly launched brochure and vision statement to the former prime minister, by Prof. Daramola, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd).

“On behalf of Gen. Agwai, we are proud to share our roadmap for the next decade; one that deepens our reach from West to Southern Africa, forges new alliances with UN agencies and global think tanks.

“It will also leverage VR technology to deliver immersive training in conflict resolution, sustainable development, and digital transformation,” he said.