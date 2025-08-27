Entry Deadline for 2025 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition Extended to September 5

The submission deadline for the 11th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has been extended from August 22 to September 4.

The Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uzodinma Odenigbo, explained that the decision was made in response to requests from teachers who had asked for additional time to complete their submissions.

“This extension is to ensure that as many deserving teachers as possible can participate,” Odenigbo said.

He added that the competition is open to all secondary school teachers currently teaching in Nigeria. “The competition remains an effective intervention programme geared towards giving pride to the teaching profession and improving the education sector in Nigeria as a whole.”

Odenigbo noted that eligible teachers interested in participating in the competition should log on to www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com to complete their application online. Alternatively, they can download the form and send the completed form via email to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to rewarding teachers, stating that the overall winner of the competition would receive a trophy, a total cash prize of M10 million, capacity development training abroad, and a school infrastructure project worth N30 million in their school.

“The first runner-up will equally receive a trophy and a total of N5million, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and a total of N3million. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N1million each,” he said.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative was established in 2015 and is funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4.